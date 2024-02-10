The Big Picture Funko has released a new wave of Pop! figures from the official Dune: Part Two line, featuring characters like Paul Atreides, Stilgar, and Chani.

The Feyd-Rautha figure from House Harkonnen is a sinister addition to the collection, capturing the character's angry demeanor and coming with a sword.

Fans can also expect figures of Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV and Princess Irulan, depicted in their imperial robes, along with a new Paul Atreides figure from Funko's Vinyl Soda line.

Fans can bring home some of their favorite characters from the Dune franchise, as Funko has unleashed a new wave of Pop! figures from the official Dune: Part Two line. The toys are now available for fans to order on the official Funko website.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Dune without its main character, and with the upcoming set of figures, fans can keep an eye out for Paul Atreides. While it isn’t the first Pop! figure of the character, it does offer a unique depiction of him, with piercing blue-within-blue eyes typically affiliated with the Fremen due to spice exposure. Wielding a crysknife, the battle-ready toy serves as a great collectible for any fan. With the upcoming film giving the Fremen a larger role in the story, it only makes sense that the line would also include Stilgar, who is depicted ready to ride on a sandworm, and two variants of Chani, who also appears ready to battle the imperial forces at play. One variant features the character wearing a shawl.

However, for fans looking for a more sinister piece to add to their collection, they can look no further than House Harkonnen with the release of the Feyd-Rautha figure. The toy perfectly captures the likeness of the movie’s counterpart, with his angry and sinister demeanor effectively conveyed through his eyes. The figure also comes with a sword, which will serve as a great complimentary figure to Paul for any collector. Another figure available is Gurney Halleck, who makes a return in the upcoming film after last being seen defending Arrakis from Harkonnen and Sardaukar soldiers. All the aforementioned figures are available for $12 USD.

More Regal 'Dune' Characters Are Available From Funko’s New Line

The upcoming film is set to expand on the imperial aspect of the original story, with Christopher Walken starring as Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV and Florence Pugh as his daughter Princess Irulan. And it looks like fans can look out for these characters in the line as well, with a figure of the Emperor set for a slightly higher $15, who is depicted in his imperial robe. Additionally, the Princess Irulan figure serves as another stand-out piece in the set, with her royal blue robes contrasting nicely with her purple headpiece. Lastly, for fans looking for more variety in their Dune collection, Funko has also released a new Paul Atreides figure from their official Vinyl Soda line.

Funko’s Dune Pop! figures are now available for fans to order. Check out the official trailer for Dune: Part Two below.