As we look ahead to the 2024 movie calendar, there are so many films to get excited about. In particular, it will be the year of the sequel and there’s no sequel as highly anticipated as Dune: Part Two. The next chapter in director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune saga finally hits theaters this March with the marketing for the sci-fi epic in full swing. There have been new action figures and Dune content added to high-profile games like Call of Duty, for example. Now, Funko has landed on Arrakis with their first Pop wave for Dune: Part Two.

The first new wave included six figures in total. There’s Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, Zendaya’s Chani, Javier Bardem’s Stilgar, Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck, Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan, and Austin Butler’s sinister Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. The figures are set for release in March 2024, just in time for Part Two’s theatrical debut, for $11.99 USD each. This is most likely the first of many new Part Two waves for Funko.

The Long Wait For ‘Dune: Part Two’ is Almost Over

Dune: Part Two has been hanging over moviegoers' heads for quite some time now. While it was originally set for release this past November, the sequel became one of the biggest casualties of the strike as it moved off its holiday season date to late March 2024. Although it was later moved up to early March after the strike concluded in November. The reason for this heartbreaking move was due to the cast needing to promote the film to ensure its success. We already know the positive effects of that as Part Two and its star-studded ensemble lit up CCXP earlier this month. The third trailer and the first ten minutes of the film were shown to the delight of many. The wait for Part Two has felt extremely long, not just because of the strike, but because the first film was one of the best sci-fi epics of the century. Villeneuve worked his usual magic to present a stunning emotional odyssey that’s rich imagery was just as thought-provoking as its deep screenplay. Its character-driven tragic beauty looks to carry over to its sequel. Part Two follows Paul on the war path as he seeks revenge for his father’s death. Something that has left his family in shambles. That won’t be easy, as his romantic feelings for Chani have progressed and new threats have arisen. The latter of which includes the introduction of Feyd-Rautha.

‘Dune: Part Two’ arrives in theaters on March 1, 2024. You can pre-order the first wave of Part Two Pops now on Entertainment Earth’s website.