As Brazil gears up to get the tenth edition of its massively popular Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) this December, Warner Bros. decided to reveal the overwhelming presence that it will have at the event. Today, the studio revealed that Jason Momoa, Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and others will take the stage to talk about upcoming cinema releases.

The studio also revealed that high-profile directors such as George Miller (Furiosa), Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part Two), Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire), and James Wan (Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom) are also set to participate in panels along with cast members. They are also going to unveil exclusive clips, and sneak peeks and guide the audience throughout the process of bringing some of this year's and 2024’s most anticipated releases to the big screen.

The biggest surprise from the slate of actors and directors is certainly Hemsworth, Taylor-Joy, and Miller discussing Furiosa. The Mad Max: Fury Road prequel has been in the works for over a decade and is highly anticipated by fans. So far, however, little is known about the movie apart from a short synopsis – which only reveals that it tells the origin story of Furiosa (previously played by Charlize Theron) "caught in the crossfire between two tyrannical warlords" in the post-apocalyptic wasteland. Considering the magnitude of the event, it’s possible that the first trailer for the prequel could be revealed on stage.

When Are Warner Bros. CCXP Panels Happening?

According to Warner Bros. and CCXP, the Furiosa panel will take place on the first day of the event, which begins next week on November 30. Then, on the last day of the event (Sunday, December 3) the other three panels will take place back-to-back. First, Wingard will talk about and guide the audience through the new world of Godzilla. Then, Villeneuve, Zendaya, Chalamet, Austin Butler (Elvis), and Florence Pugh (Black Widow) will take the Thunder Stage to hype the public up to Dune: Part Two. Last but not least, Momoa, Wan, and Aquaman 2 co-stars Patrick Wilson (Insidious) and Yahya Abdul Mateen II (The Matrix Resurrections) will take a deep dive into the world of Atlantis with the audience.

As happens with fan events across the world, some surprises are certainly being kept under wraps to be revealed on stage, and Warner Bros. is not the only studio that will make noise during CCXP. Netflix, Amazon, and Disney — three of the studios that often reveal big surprises during CCXP — are yet to unveil the full slate of content they are going to bring to this year’s event.

CCXP is considered the biggest pop culture event in the world, with an attendance that surpasses 70,000 people. It takes place in São Paulo from November 30 to December 4. You can check out the panels and buy tickets at the event’s official website.

