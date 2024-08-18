The Big Picture Dune: Part Two overcame concerns to become an instant classic with a bold and haunting black-and-white sequence on Giedi Prime.

Denis Villeneuve's decision to use black-and-white in Dune: Part Two marked a tone change and provided depth to House Harkonnen.

The sequel explores intergalactic politics and is predicted to be a major awards season contender, following the success of the first film.

Although the calendar releases for 2024 have been severely affected by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that derailed productions last year, Dune: Part Two has been a tremendous success for everyone involved. Dune: Part Two was hailed as an instant classic that pushed the thematic and visual sensibilities of Frank Herbert’s epic universe in an exciting new direction. One of the most haunting sequences in Dune: Part Two takes place on the House Harkonnen planet of Giedi Prime, and was shot entirely in black-and-white.

In what he considered to be an extended tribute to classic black-and-white horror films, Villeneuve chose to remove the color from the scene on Giedi Prime to show how the planet revolved around a black sun, and thus was not exposed to natural light in the same way that House Atreides was on Arrakis. Beyond the literal reason stemming from the source material, Dune: Part Two’s stunning black-and-white sequence evokes images of visceral horror, and serves a great role in introducing the new villain Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler) as a true contender who could steal the throne from Paul (Timothée Chalamet). Although it's a sequence that has been praised for its boldness, the House Harkonnen black-and-white scene was nearly altered by Warner Brothers when they realized what Villeneuve was doing.

Why Was the Giedi Prime Scene Almost Cut From 'Dune: Part Two?'

Cinematographer Greig Fraser, who had won an Academy Award for his work on the first Dune, stated that he and Villeneuve chose to screen the footage for Warner Brothers because “people who were not there would watch this footage and go, "What the heck is that?" Given that there was no way of artificially adding color to a scene that had been shot in a specific format, Fraser and Villeneuve were “exposed, figuratively and literally, where there's no way” the scene could be changed. Although Warner Brothers initially started to panic, the studio’s hands were forced by the nature of the production. Both Dune films may have changed aspects of the source material, but this method of fleshing out the way that Giedi Prime looked was a throwback to what Herbert originally had intended.

The use of black-and-white in Dune: Part Two was significant in marking a change of pace in the story by showing the scale of the universe. Earlier segments of the film focused on the vast beauty of the desert of Arrakis, and explored the greater intimacy of Paul’s connection with the Fremen as he begins to accept his role as their messiah. While it was not dull in the slightest, the first half of Dune: Part Two was methodical in its pacing, and needed a significant change in tone to indicate that the action would be ramping up in the second half. Villenueve’s gamble appeared to have paid off, as Dune: Part Two has subsequently been hailed as one of the greatest adventure movies ever made.

'Dune: Part Two' Gave More Depth to House Harkonnen

Your browser does not support the video tag.

One of the greatest strengths of Dune: Part Two is that there is more time spent examining the intergalactic politics, which indicates that House Harkonnen is really just a pawn used by the Emperor (Christopher Walken) and the Bene Gesserit to keep the other systems in line. Feyd-Rautha may be cruel, but he was never going to be anything other than a puppet, even if he did succeed in usurping Paul. The complexity in which the film details these nuanced ideas about political aggression is one of the primary reasons why Dune: Part Two is one of the rare novels that is as good as its source material.

Considering that it is one of the year’s best films so far, Dune: Part Two will likely be involved in many award-season discussions at the end of the year. The first Dune was one of the rare science fiction films to break into the Oscars’ Best Picture lineup, and managed to walk away from the ceremony with six trophies. Whether the sequel can perform the same is unclear yet, but it would be surprising if Dune: Part Two was not at least a major contender.

Dune: Part Two is streaming on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max