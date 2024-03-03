The Big Picture Dune: Part Two made $178 million globally in its opening weekend, surpassing the first film's box office numbers.

The film has received exceptional reviews and an A CinemaScore, indicating a strong box office performance.

A third Dune movie directed by Villeneuve may be in the works, though the director is taking his time with the next adaptation.

And just like that, Warner Bros. appears to have made up for kneecapping the first Dune by releasing it simultaneously on streaming back in 2021. This weekend, thanks to a tremendous marketing push and an expansive roll-out in the immersive IMAX format, director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two has received the attention and appreciation that it deserves. A nearly three-hour epic about the perils of blind faith, Dune: Part Twodelivered blockbuster numbers in its first weekend of release at the global box office.

The film generated approximately $81 million domestically, and a further $97 million from over 70 overseas markets, for a cumulative global opening of $178 million. By comparison, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer generated $174 million in its global opening. Released concurrently in theaters and, infamously, on the streamer formerly known as HBO Max, the first Dune film ended its theatrical run with a little over $100 million domestically and $400 million worldwide. A recent one-week re-release pushed its worldwide numbers past the $430 million mark. Dune: Part Two is expected to handily outdo these figures, thanks to immensely positive buzz and the enduring goodwill of the first film.

The film will open in China next week and in Japan the week after that. Reviews for the film have been exceptional. Produced on a reported budget of $190 million, Dune: Part Two holds a “fresh” 94% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned an A CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which typically indicates strong legs at the box office. Collider’s Therese Lacson praised the film’s “technical mastery” in her review, but was critical of its cluttered cast and reliance on exposition.

'Dune: Part Two' Establishes Timothée Chalamet As a Box Office Draw

Dune: Part Two culminates Villeneuve’s two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science-fiction novel, which has inspired numerous films over the years. Starring Timothée Chalamet, the film continues the story of Paul Atreides, initially introduced as the Chosen One to lead a tribe of oppressed people to salvation, but revealed to have a darker side in Dune: Part Two. The young star is coming off the biggest hit of his career, the musical drama Wonka, which has grossed over $600 million worldwide and is still hanging on inside the top 10 list domestically.

Dune: Part Two also features returning players Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, alongside newcomers Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux. While there hasn’t been a confirmation yet, Villeneuve has made his desire to direct a third installment clear. You can watch Dune: Part Two in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

