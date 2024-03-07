The Big Picture Dune: Part Two surpasses $200 million worldwide in just six days, exceeding expectations and leading the box office.

Director Denis Villeneuve's sequel outperforms its predecessor, aiming for a $600 million lifetime haul despite delays.

The film follows Paul Atreides on a path to becoming a messiah figure, with a potential third adaptation in the works.

It hasn’t even been a week, and Dune: Part Two is already passing box office milestones. The epic science-fiction sequel exceeded expectations in its first weekend of release, grossing around $180 million worldwide. And now, having played in over 70 territories worldwide for six days, the film has passed not one but two major benchmarks. On Wednesday, Dune: Part Two passed the $100 million mark domestically and the $200 million mark worldwide. According to box office pundit Scott Mendelson, its current global gross is approximately $217 million.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two is the sequel to the filmmaker’s original Dune, which was released in mid-pandemic 2021. Dune debuted simultaneously in theaters and on streaming, and took over a month to pass the coveted $100 million mark domestically. It concluded its global run with around $400 million, and recently added approximately $30 million more to its worldwide haul thanks to a one-week re-release. Despite its hefty $165 million budget, the first Dune was regarded as a hit, and celebrated for revitalizing theaters at a particularly difficult time. Dune: Part Two is the first Hollywood film of 2024 to pass the $100 million mark domestically, and also the first to pass the $200 million milestone worldwide, although it’s still trailing a foursome of Chinese releases on this year’s global chart. The film will open in China this weekend, and in Japan the week after that.

Dune: Part Two is expected to handily overtake its predecessor in the coming weeks. Produced on a reported budget of $190 million, the film’s estimated break-even point reportedly stands at $500 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Mendelson predicted a final global haul between $570 million and $630 million, which should put it in the same range as star Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka. Dune: Part Two was actually supposed to be released before Wonka, but was delayed because of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes of 2023. Had both movies been released as per schedule, Chalamet would’ve been looking at a global box office haul of over $1 billion in the same calendar year.

'Dune: Part Two' Is Playing Exceptionally Well on IMAX and PLF Screens

Nonetheless, with Dune: Part Two expected to deliver a $600 million-plus lifetime haul, Chalamet finds himself in rarefied space. Boasting positive reviews, the film concludes Villeneuve’s two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic novel, with a third film on the cards. The filmmaker has said that he would love to adapt Herbert's “Dune: Messiah,” but doesn’t want to rush it and will probably focus on a different project first. Dune: Part Two continues the story of the young Paul Atreides, who rises to defend his family’s honor during wartime, but finds himself turning into a complex messiah-like figure for a tribe of desert-dwelling warriors. You can watch the film in theaters and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

