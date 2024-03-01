The Big Picture Dune: Part Two opens with a strong debut globally, accumulating $20 million in two days.

French and South Korean markets show promising results, surpassing previous films.

Reviews are positive, with a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, setting the stage for a potential third film.

The box office is about to get spicy this weekend after an uneven start to the year, with director Denis Villeneuve’s hotly anticipated Dune: Part Twopoised to deliver a top debut globally. The film is now playing in several territories across the world, having opened internationally and in select domestic theaters earlier this week. The epic space opera began its international roll-out on Wednesday in 13 territories, accumulating $5.2 million on opening day. Including previews, the cumulative foreign total stood at $7.6 million on day one, according to Deadline.

In France, the film amassed $2.3 million including previews. Notably, IMAX results are 65% higher than those posted by last year’s Oppenheimer; the film is also outpacing 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water. Despite competition from local hit Exhuma, Dune 2 opened with $1.2 million in South Korea, marking the biggest IMAX debut for a Warner Bros. title. The movie expanded into 42 more markets on Thursday and is estimated to have added around $12 million, taking its international total to approximately $20 million in two days. Friday will see another 16 markets join in on the fun, and the movie will enter its first weekend playing in over 70 countries.

Domestically, Dune 2 is looking at around $11 million in Thursday previews. This figure includes the $2 million that the movie grossed through IMAX-only fan events on February 25. Previews began at 3 in the afternoon, setting the stage for Dune 2 to launch in over 4,000 domestic theaters on Friday. Dune 2 is currently projected to gross around $75 million in its three-day domestic debut, which would be almost twice as much as the $41 million that the first Dune opened to in 2021. Also directed by Villeneuve, the movie was infamously launched day-and-date on the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, which no doubt ate into its theatrical potential.

'Dune: Part Two' Was Reportedly Produced On a $190 Million Budget

Despite that, the first Dune ended its run with over $100 million domestically and more than $400 million worldwide. That cumulative gross increased to over $430 million recently, thanks to a one-week re-release. Dune 2’s domestic preview haul is the biggest since the “Barbenheimer” weekend last year. The one-two punch of Oppenheimer and Barbie generated over $30 million in total, with $10.5 million coming from Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller. Oppenheimer ultimately opened to over $80 million domestically, which might sound like an improbable (but not impossible) benchmark for Dune 2. Globally, the film is expected to gross around $170 million in its first weekend.

Reviews are on the film’s side. Dune 2 currently sits at a “certified fresh” 95% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Therese Lacson writing in her review, “While Dune 2 is impressive on multiple fronts, it doesn't make it to the finish line without stumbling first.” Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, alongside an esteemed ensemble cast, the film completes Villeneuve’s two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science-fiction novel about the rise of a messiah-figure in a faraway fantasy land. A third film will likely be made. You can watch Dune 2 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more box office coverage over the weekend.

