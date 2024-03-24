The Big Picture Dune: Part Two is a box office giant, earning $233.3 million domestically and $574.4 million globally.

The film continues Paul's story with stellar performances, stunning visuals, and a new hero in Chani (Zendaya).

Director Denis Villeneuve's masterpiece has broken records and holds a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dune: Part Two is proving to be an all-engulfing sandworm at the box office. The movie has earned a massive $233.3 million on the domestic front with the global cume now standing at $574.4 million. The feature starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya is continuously making and breaking records, some even decades old. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and shot on IMAX, the feature is now the 8th highest-grossing IMAX title of all time, earning $124 million globally.

In Dune: Part Two, Villeneuve continues the story of Paul (Chalamet) from where the first film left off, in the desert with his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), now traveling with the Fremen. The feature chronicles his journey from being a reluctant messiah, who just wants to fight beside the Fremen, to a terrifying figure leading them into a holy war. In a delightful departure from the original books, a new hero rises in the form of Chani (Zendaya). The film's themes include the savior complex, colonization, religion, and politics, and it aims to emphasize Frank Herbert’s original idea that perhaps Paul is not the hero Arrakis needs.

'Dune: Part Two' Is a Sand-Worm-Sized Success

The sci-fi epic has received a tremendous response from fans and critics alike, who are overwhelmed with the stunning visuals, otherworldly soundtracks, and great performances. The movie has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a CinemaScore of A. Right from the opening week, Villeneuve’s masterpiece is enjoying a very prosperous run at the box office. It became the first movie of the year to pass $500 Million at the global box office and swiftly took over Dune: Part One's lifetime domestic haul in just one week.

Further, with the impressive box office run, Chalamet broke a 45-year-old record with lead roles in two of the highest-grossing films in theaters — Dune 2 and Wonka, which grossed over $630 million worldwide. The record surpassed John Travolta’s who led Saturday Night Fever (1977) and Grease (1978) during their theatrical runs. And to top it the feature also surpassed the earnings Star Wars franchise’s Solo: A Star Wars Story and Return of the Jedi.

The movie has a lineup of impressive talents behind and on-screen. It brings back Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar. The new faces include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring among others.

Dune: Part Two is in theaters now. Watch the trailer and grab your tickets below.

