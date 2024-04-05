The Big Picture Dune: Part Two surpassed Warner Bros. release Wonka, grossing over $630 million globally, marking Chalamet's biggest success as a leading man.

Directed by Villeneuve, the sci-fi sequel has become the seventh-biggest IMAX release, generating $140 million worldwide in the premium format.

Villeneuve plans to direct a third movie based on "Dune: Messiah" after the success of Dune: Part Two, currently running in theaters.

Even though it has been playing in theaters for over a month, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Dune: Part Two has passed yet another box office milestone. On its 35th day of release, the epic science-fiction sequel added $1 million to its domestic total, thereby taking its global earnings to $631.3 million. While this might seem like an odd milestone to celebrate, there’s a good reason why this figure is worth noting, especially if you’re Timothée Chalamet. Dune: Part Two has now grossed approximately $300,000 more globally than fellow Warner Bros. release Wonka, making it the biggest film of the young star’s leading man career.

Dune: Part Two out-grossed Wonka on the domestic front some days ago, and a similar accomplishment on the global stage was all but inevitable. With two films that have grossed over $630 million each globally — a whopping $1.2 billion combined — Chalamet has more than validated all the hype that has been bestowed upon him. His back-to-back success no doubt encouraged Warner Bros. to sign a first-look deal with him, having first collaborated with him all those years ago on Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, in which he had a minor supporting role. Chalamet has also experienced box office success with films such as Little Women and Lady Bird, although to a much smaller degree.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two scored an endorsement from Nolan prior to its release, and has proven to be a major draw on Premium Large-Format and IMAX screens across the world. It’s currently the seventh-biggest IMAX release of all time, having generated nearly $140 million worldwide in the premium format. The movie was produced on a reported budget of $190 million, and came with an estimated break-even point of $500 million globally.

Chalamet Has Now Established Himself as a Leading Man

Close

Dune: Part Two was released just a few weeks after Wonka sweetened the festive season at the end of 2023. But both films were originally slated for release in the same year. However, Dune: Part Two was delayed because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The movie opened to $82 million domestically — a record for 2024 — and has so far generated a total of $257 million stateside. Wonka, on the other hand, ended its run with $218 million domestically and $412 million from overseas markets. The latter is the only metric by which Dune: Part Two is still trailing the musical drama; it has so far made $373 million in overseas territories.

Dune: Part Two concludes Villeneuve’s two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science-fiction novel, but the filmmaker has said that he wants to direct a third movie, based on the book “Dune: Messiah.” Deadline reported earlier this week that Villeneuve is currently developing the third movie, after having initially said that he doesn’t want to rush it. Dune: Part Two is still running in theaters, while Chalamet is filming director James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Find Tickets Now