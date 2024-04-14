The Big Picture Dune: Part Two continues to shatter box office records globally, nearing the $700 million mark in just 45 days.

The film's success is attributed to stellar reviews, incredible IMAX performance, and a turning tide toward director-driven tent-poles.

Despite nearing digital release, Dune: Part Two remains a monumental success, surpassing its predecessor's global earnings.

Now well over a month and a half into its blockbuster theatrical run, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Dune: Part Two continues to set new benchmarks. The epic science-fiction sequel delivered the seventh-biggest seventh weekend haul for a March release at the domestic box office, as it nears a new milestone globally. The movie clearly has more gas left in its tank and will continue to draw crowds to theaters even after it debuts on digital platforms next week.

Dune: Part Two grossed an estimated $4.3 million domestically this weekend, and added another $7.2 million from overseas territories. The film’s running domestic gross now stands at $272 million, while its overseas numbers recently passed the staggering $400 million milestone. Having played in theaters worldwide for 45 days, Dune: Part Two’s cumulative global haul now stands at $684 million. The movie has been a resounding success for everybody involved, despite its dense themes and challenging run-time. Produced on a reported budget of $190 million, the movie’s break-even point was estimated to be around $500 million.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two opened to stellar reviews and has been particularly successful in the IMAX format, where it has generated over $140 million worldwide. The movie received an endorsement from none other than Christopher Nolan, whose latest film, Oppenheimer, also exceeded expectations at the box office. The back-to-back success of Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two suggests the tide is turning in favor of director-driven tent-poles, after more than a decade where studio-mandated projects ruled the roost.

The 'Dune' Universe Will Get a Third Film

Dune: Part Two is now the most successful film in not only Villeneuve’s career but also that of star Timothée Chalamet. The young star recently delivered the global smash hit Wonka, which generated $630 million worldwide. Combined, Chalamet’s last two movies have grossed over $1.3 billion globally. Dune: Part Two might struggle to hit the $300 million mark domestically, but will certainly pass the global $700 million milestone imminently. It has now generated nearly $300 million more worldwide than its predecessor, Dune, whose release was hindered by a day-and-date debut on the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max during the pandemic.

Dune: Part Two concludes Villeneuve’s two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s landmark science-fiction novel — a cautionary tale about the perils of absolute power, and the insidiousness of blind faith. Villeneuve has reportedly begun work on a third film, based on the novel Dune: Messiah. Also starring Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Javier Barden, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and others, Dune: Part Two is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

