Being made available for rent and purchase on digital platforms doesn’t seem to have affected Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Dune: Part Two's theatrical performance. The epic science-fiction sequel was given a special IMAX expansion in its eighth weekend of release, as it notched yet another respectable hold at the domestic box office, and continued its march towards the $700 million milestone globally. Released in March to ecstatic reviews and humongous box office response, Dune: Part Two remains the year’s biggest hit.

The movie added nearly $3 million to its domestic total this weekend, which now stands at $276 million. The chances of it hitting the coveted $300 million milestone are getting slimmer by the day, but everybody can take pride in the sort of performance that it has shown so far. Thematically dense with a demanding run time, Dune: Part Two isn't the sort of movie that typically breaks box office records. The movie has amassed nearly $420 million from overseas markets, for a combined global gross of $695 million. Additionally, Dune: Part Two has grossed nearly $300 million more than the first film, and nearly $200 million more than its estimated break-even point of $500 million.

Also directed by Denis Villeneuve, the first Dune was controversially released day-and-date on the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max. This was a result of Warner Bros.'s inflammatory decision to debut each movie on its 2021 slate simultaneously on streaming. Villeneuve protested but ultimately had to give in. The studio appeared to be cautious about its relationship with Villeneuve this time around, as it gave Dune: Part Two the most lavish theatrical roll-out possible. The movie also received a special IMAX 70mm release and has so far grossed nearly $150 million globally in the premium IMAX format.

'Dune: Part Two' Was Reportedly Produced on a Budget of $190 Million

Not only is Dune: Part Two the biggest movie that Villeneuve has directed, arguably putting him in the same category as his contemporary, Christopher Nolan, but it is also the biggest movie of star Timothée Chalamet’s career. Chalamet was coming off of the musical blockbuster Wonka, which grossed around $630 million globally earlier this year. Combined, Wonka and Dune: Part Two have generated around $1.3 billion worldwide. The young star plays the messiah figure Paul Atreides in the Dune movies, which function as cautionary tales about blind faith, and will likely reprise the role in a planned third movie.

Also starring Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, and others, you can watch Dune: Part Two at home and in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

