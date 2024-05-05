The Big Picture Dune: Part Two's global box office success solidifies Denis Villeneuve, Timothée Chalamet, and Zendaya's A-list status.

Chalamet and Zendaya's star power contribute to the film's continued success as it arrived between Wonka and Challengers.

Despite being out on digital platforms, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Dune: Part Two continued to generate interest at the global box office over two months into its theatrical run. But the epic science-fiction sequel dropped below $2 million in weekend earnings at the domestic box office for the first time, as it lost over 600 theaters. Now barely playing in wide release, Dune: Part Two grossed around $785,000 this weekend — its 10th — as it neared the $300 million mark domestically.

With $281 million in the bank so far from domestic theaters, it’s unlikely that Dune: Part Two has enough spice in the tank to take it past the $300 million milestone, let alone challenge Oppenheimer’s lifetime domestic haul of $330 million. The film has grossed an additional $427 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $708 million. Dune: Part Two will likely conclude its theatrical run with around $715 million worldwide, which represents a monumental increase from the first film’s $430 million lifetime global haul. Also directed by Denis Villeneuve, the first Dune was released day-and-date on the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, as a part of Warner Bros.’ controversial 2021 release strategy.

Villeneuve vocally protested, the industry pushed back, and director Christopher Nolan severed ties with the studio, but Dune: Part One still came out on Max, which obviously affected its box office potential. But with new management in charge, the studio didn’t want to repeat the same mistakes with Dune: Part Two, which was delayed from its original 2023 release because of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The strikes would’ve prevented its ensemble of young stars from promoting it. Dune: Part Two was eventually released in March, and remains the year’s highest-grossing film. Warner Bros. also gave it a push in Premium Large Format and IMAX venues, to considerable success. Villeneuve intends to direct a third film, based on series architect Frank Herbert’s Dune: Messiah novel.

'Dune's Young Stars Have Been Elevated to the A-List

Dune: Part Two’s global box office performance has cemented the stature of not only Villeneuve but also stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Chalamet was coming off of his 2023 smash hit Wonka, which generated over $600 million worldwide as well. Dune: Part Two established his box office pull, and earned him a first-look deal with W.B. Zendaya, on the other hand, followed Dune: Part Two up with the romantic thriller Challengers, which she pushed to a $15 million opening through sheer star power. Directed by Luca Guadagnino and also starring Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, Challengers has since grossed over $50 million worldwide.

