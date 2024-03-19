The Big Picture Dune: Part Two has surpassed the earnings of two Star Wars movies.

Villeneuve's adaptation of Dune elevates the genre, setting a new standard for visual storytelling.

A third Star Wars movie may be overtaken by the sci-fi epic within a matter of days.

The spice must flow upwards as a science-fiction story that could be Star Wars for a new generation takes shape on the distant planet, Arrakis. In a galactic box office tussle, Dune: Part Two has impressively surpassed the earnings of Solo: A Star Wars Story and Return of the Jedi with its sights now firmly set on the iconic The Empire Strikes Back. This seismic shift in box office rankings signifies a monumental moment for fans of big-screen sci-fi epics, as Denis Villeneuve's ambitious sequel to Frank Herbert's sprawling saga continues to captivate audiences worldwide, echoing the enduring appeal of the Star Wars universe.

Since its debut, Dune: Part Two has garnered an awe-inspiring global box office haul, just crossing the $500 million mark, eclipsing Solo: A Star Wars Story's final tally of approximately $393 million and Return of the Jedi's $482 million. This achievement doesn't just highlight the film's universal acclaim but also, more satisfyingly, showcases a resurgent appetite for epic science fiction narratives that challenge the imagination and push the boundaries of visual storytelling.

As Dune: Part Two rides that financial sandworm through the box office, it's now on a collision course with The Empire Strikes Back, a film that remains a high watermark for the Star Wars franchise with its groundbreaking effects and deep, character-driven plot. The Empire Strikes Back, celebrated for its emotional depth and twist-laden storyline, set a towering standard in sci-fi storytelling and was ultimately rewarded with a box office haul of roughly $549 million.

Just as The Empire Strikes Back elevated the Star Wars saga with its visual and narrative depth, Dune: Part Two has raised the bar for modern sci-fi cinema, blending cutting-edge visual effects with storytelling that is as intellectually stimulating as it is visually spectacular, as well as rewarding audiences for coming to see a film which they know will most likely end without a resolution, since both are the middle chapters in intended three-part stories.

What Does the Future of 'Star Wars' Look Like?

Disney and Lucasfilm have an abundance of Star Wars projects in the works, while Villeneuve intends to cap his trilogy with an adaptation of Dune: Messiah, to finish the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his quest to gain vengeance for his house, family, and claim the throne of Galactic Emperor for himself. Given the lukewarm reception to recent Star Wars projects, the Lucasfilm crew could do worse than sit down and study Villeneuve's works and learn, not just from him, but from their own history too.

Dune: Part Two is in theaters now.

