The Big Picture Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two has been delayed to March 2024, but the promotion is underway, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect.

The director has confirmed that Josh Brolin's character, Gurney Halleck, will showcase his musical side.

Brolin's Gurney Halleck returns in Part Two, with a significant time gap indicated by his lengthened hair, raising questions about how his character has evolved.

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Part Two is one of the most highly-anticipated movies coming out next year. While the movie pushed its release date back from November to March 2024 due to the ongoing strikes the marketing material has started to trickle down. In previous days, we have seen exclusive images from the upcoming movie with the director confirming Part 3 is already on paper. In a similar vein, the director discusses what to expect from Josh Brolin’s warrior Gurney Halleck.

While the original feature was near perfect, fans and Villeneuve both missed the exploration of Halleck’s musical side. In Frank Herbert’s lore, he was a skilled musician and played the baliset. While a scene with a Brolin and a baliset was shot for the first movie, it sadly ended up on the cutting room floor. But with Dune 2 the director tells victoriously, “The Gurney song survived Part Two!” Further adding, “It became a weird priority for me. But Josh Brolin is a poet and we played it together. It was awesome.”

Brolin's Gurney Halleck was presumed dead after the events of the first movie, however, the previously revealed trailer did bring him back and just by the length of his hair we can tell, that a substantial amount of time has passed since we last saw him. It will be interesting to see how much has changed with the warrior, and how that will impact the overall story, when he returns to our screens.

Image via Warner Bros.

Who Else Is Starring in 'Dune: Part Two'?

Returning for Dune Part Two along with Brolin are Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya along with Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, and Charlotte Rampling. The new cast members include Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Austin Butler in the highly coveted role of Feyd-Rautha, and Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV. Further rounding off the cast are Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, newcomer Souheila Yacoub will be seen as Shishakli, and Tim Blake Nelson has been cast in an undisclosed role.

Dune: Part Two will now hit theaters on March 15, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for any further development and check out Collider's interview with Brolin for Part Two below: