The Big Picture Dune: Part Two features Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides seeking revenge against the House Harkkonen, aided by Zendaya's character, Chani.

The new images showcase epic fight scenes, including a duel between Chalamet and Austin Butler's character, with other key characters like Gurney Halleck and Stilgar witnessing the confrontation.

The film explores themes of politics, religion, and ecology as Paul leads a rebellion against the corrupt Emperor and the brutal Harkonnen forces to control the valuable resource on Arrakis.

Arrakis is preparing for war in these stunning new images from Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two. The sequel to 2021's epic sci-fi feature stars Timothée Chalamet as our protagonist Paul Atreides as he seeks to reclaim the planet from the vile House Harkkonen, aided by the ferocious warrior Chani, played by Zendaya, while facing the terrifying and psychotic Feyd-Rautha Harkkonen, played by Austin Butler. In these new images from Total Film, we get a new look at the movie which, again, showcases the epic scale of the fight to come.

Alongside Chalamet, Butler and Zendaya, Dune Part Two features the returning Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem, while joining the cast are Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux. The new images feature Chalamet and Butler's characters facing off in a duel in front of Brolin's Gurney Halleck, Bardem's Stilgar, the leader of the Fremen tribe, and Ferguson's Lady Jessica — Paul's mother, who is surrounded by the Bene Gesserit. They also showcase Chalamet's Paul walking alone through the Arrakis desert, bathed in sunlight, as well as a concerned Chani.

Dune: Part Two sees Paul attempt to fulfil his destiny, having joined forces with the Fremen after the murder of his father by the Harkkonens. Now, with the strength of the desert on his side, he seeks vengeance and wages a war against those who have wronged him. The film was due for release in November last year, before being pushed back to March 2024 after the movie's marketing roll-out was affected by the SAG-AFTRA strike. The film will be released across the world from March 1st.

What Was 'Dune' About?

Image via Warner Bros.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune is a visually stunning adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel. Set in a distant future, it follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family, led by Oscar Isaac's Duke Leto Atreides, takes control of Arrakis, a desert planet that produces the universe's most valuable resource, the 'spice' mélange. The spice is essential for space travel, granting superhuman abilities and longevity. Paul grapples with his destiny as a messianic figure in the native Fremen culture. The film delves into themes of politics, religion, and ecology, as Paul leads a rebellion against the corrupt Emperor and the brutal Harkonnen forces, seeking to control Arrakis and its resources. With the scale and scope of the first movie, the anticipation to see the Dune lore expand on the big screen in Part Two is certainly understandable.

Dune: Part Two will be released in theaters on March 1. Stay tuned to Collider for updates,