The Big Picture Dune: Part Two's IMAX success showcases its cinematic grandeur and strong international appeal, earning $72.4 million globally.

The film's A-list cast and stunning visuals have helped in its success, with $36.7 million earned domestically on IMAX screens.

Despite challenges, Dune: Part Two has managed to earn $6.5 million in China, proving universal themes resonate with audiences worldwide.

All hail the great Shaimax-Hulud. Dune: Part Two continues to wow audiences worldwide, but a huge chunk of that success is owed to premium large format screenings, as the latest global IMAX box office figures have shown. As of Sunday, the movie has amassed an impressive total of $72.4 million from IMAX screens worldwide, showcasing the film's strong appeal and cinematic grandeur that audiences seeking the immersive IMAX experience have come to expect. Denis Villeneuve's propulsive sci-fi masterpiece has already far execeeded expectations to date, and the numbers behind the IMAX box office go further into explaining it.

Domestically, the movie has already earned $36.7 million on IMAX. Outside of the United States, excluding China, the film has also performed admirably, with IMAX screenings generating $29.2 million. This demonstrates the movie's broad international appeal, and shows the attraction that the movie's A-list cast has around the world. It also validates Legendary, the production company behind the film, and Warner Bros., their co-partner and distributor and their decision to push back the launch of the movie to allow the buzzy, young cast to take part in the film's promotion via fun interviews on social media — and eye-catching red carpet outfits.

And, despite often being a challenging market for foreign films due to strict censorship and quotas, Dune: Part Two has managed to earn $6.5 million from IMAX screens in China. This achievement speaks to the universal themes and stunning visuals of the film that resonate with the Chinese audience, along with the growing popularity of IMAX screenings in the country as a preferred choice for experiencing big-budget spectacles.

What are the Benefits to IMAX?

IMAX 70mm, the "gold standard" of film, contributes to a more immersive viewing experience, according to its champions. This makes it the perfect format to watch Dune: Part Two, which was filmed for IMAX by Villeneuve, who is a major proponent of film over digital, like his contemporaries, Christopher Nolan, Kenneth Branagh, and Quentin Tarantino. As Nolan stated himself:

“[The] sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled. The headline, for me, is by shooting on IMAX 70mm film, you’re really letting the screen disappear. You’re getting a feeling of 3D without the glasses. You’ve got a huge screen and you’re filling the peripheral vision of the audience. You’re immersing them in the world of the film .”

You can watch Dune: Part Two in theaters now, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.