The Big Picture Dune: Part Two continues to dominate the box office, entering IMAX's top 10 grossing films list with $124 million at the IMAX global box office.

The sequel is the eighth highest-grossing IMAX film ever.

Dune: Part Two's themes of corruption and power, combined with brilliant direction and action, make it a must-watch on the biggest screen possible.

Although Dune: Part Two has been out for three weeks, the sci-fi epic based on Frank Herbert’s classic novel is still making waves at the box office. The sequel just crossed $570 million worldwide and has eclipsed the original film’s run by a large margin. Dune: Part Two’s historic battle isn’t ending there as it’s just entered IMAX’s top 10 grossing films of all-time list.

In its fourth weekend alone, Dune: Part Two made $12 million at the global IMAX box office. That brings the film’s total in the premium format to $124 worldwide, which has made it the 8th highest-grossing IMAX film ever. In North America, Dune: Part Two’s gross made up 27.3% of the box office with $4.8 million this weekend with IMAX having made $58.3 million domestically thus far. That makes up an insane 25% of the overall domestic intake, which now stands at over $230 million.

Internationally, Dune: Part Two made $7.2 million in IMAX, bringing its grand total overseas to $65.7 million, making it the 7th highest-grossing international IMAX movie. China has been a big reason for that, with the film making $1.4 million in the format this weekend, bringing its total there to $15 million. These results are all the more impressive when you consider that Dune: Part Two is now sharing IMAX screen time with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which debuted at $1.8 million domestically in the format.

‘Dune: Part Two’ Is the Lisan Al Galib of the Box Office

So much has been said about Dune: Part Two in the last three weeks, but the conversation surrounding this genre masterpiece hasn’t died down. Denis Villenuve’s direction is brilliant, the action is awe-inspiring, and the all-star cast is next to none. However, this film’s intense themes and execution help separate Dune: Part Two from others in its crowded genre. The film is all about religion and faith being corrupted by an absolute power whose desire is to control the needs of the people they serve. In turn, the people we thought were the “good guys” and ”heroes” become the villains they were fighting under the false name of “survival.”

There’s nothing heroic about this movie, which makes Dune: Part Two so fascinating to rewatch, as it has all the terrifying thrills of a horror film. The complex cycle of violence here is astounding. The IMAX format is the perfect pairing with this grand nightmare because the action is simply on another level, yet this great format also does a standout job of making the film's emotional moments hit even harder. That’s why moviegoers want to see Dune: Part Two on the biggest screen possible.

With Dune: Part Two entering its fourth week of release, the sci-fi sequel will have some stiff competition as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire enters the ring alongside the rerelease of A24’s Ex Machina. Oppenheimer is also opening in Japan this coming Friday. However, even with that, it’s safe to assume that Paul Atreides’ reign at the IMAX box office won’t end anytime soon. You can buy your IMAX tickets and view the trailer below.

