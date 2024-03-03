The Big Picture Dune: Part Two has exceeded industry projections, earning $178 million globally in its opening weekend.

As far as global box office premieres go, director Denis Villeneuve’s hotly anticipated Dune: Part Two is giving almost as good as it gets in recent times. The Warner Bros. and Legendary production has, in its opening weekend, gone about its business at a ridiculous pace that would impress even the sandworms. After an early start on Friday with an impressive $32 million, the Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya-led space epic expanded its early haul to $178 million globally in its opening weekend. The sci-fi epic was also released in the immersive format, which is IMAX, and the sequel has gone on to whip up a sandstorm of its own showing in that format, grossing an impressive $32.2 million across 809 IMAX screens worldwide. This represents 18% of the opening weekend's global box office earnings — with China and Japan yet to open.

With a CinemaScore of A, Dune: Part Two has crushed and exceeded the industry's projections. The film has performed admirably, surpassing the feat of Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed film, Oppenheimer which generated $174 million in its global opening. The film's performance in IMAX has gone on to set new records for the format. It is now the biggest IMAX March opening weekend ever in like-for-like markets, both domestic and international. With $13.7 million grossed from international IMAX screenings, the sci-fi epic now stands as the biggest all-time IMAX opening in 10 markets and the biggest March opening weekend ever in 43 international markets.

Produced on a reported budget of $190 million, Dune: Part Two will open in China next week and in Japan the week after. This indicates firmly, that the film's box office haul will simply continue to expand across all screenings of the film. Dune: Part Two has dominated the box office brilliantly, crushing it like the Fremen did to the Imperium. “Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Two’ is a truly awe-inspiring experience in IMAX — shot with our cameras, conceived for our screens — so it’s no surprise that audiences worldwide are showing an overwhelming preference for our platform,” Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX said regarding the film. “All the data we’re seeing indicates that this film will have a long, successful run in IMAX — from strong pre-sales to the fact that our most iconic film locations are virtually sold out for weeks.”

The Ungodly Hour to Catch 'Dune: Part Two' in IMAX

Ahead of its opening weekend, industry tracking suggested Dune: Part Two would launch domestically to a respectable $74 million. However, Warner Bros. projected more conservative numbers, opting for $65 million domestically and $75 million overseas. As previously noted, these numbers have been comfortably exceeded, with the immersive IMAX format proving to hold an intense allure. The film was shot entirely with IMAX digital cameras and features IMAX-exclusive 1:90.1 expanded aspect ratio, providing a one-of-a-kind experience which has seen individuals resort to catching the sci-fi spectacle in glorious 70mm IMAX at 3:15 am. Why would anyone see a movie at this ungodly hour one might ask? The answer is simple - the desire to see it in IMAX is pretty high, and tickets are sold out. Remember - power over spice is power over all.

