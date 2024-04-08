The Big Picture Dune: Part Two continues to dominate the box office, with IMAX being a huge driving force in ticket sales.

Dune: Part Two has become the 7th highest-grossing film in IMAX history, making over $139.4 million in the format.

Fans have been very vocal about repeat viewings of the Timothée Chalamet-led film on the IMAX screen.

While Dune: Part Two has been in theaters for over a month, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic is still driving a massively profitable sandworm through the box office. IMAX was a huge driving force in ticket sales, and now it has been announced that Part Two’s IMAX run is being extended. Dune fans will be able to return to Arrakis, both in the standard IMAX format and 70mm IMAX, starting on Friday, April 19.

Additional tickets will go on sale beginning on Monday, April 15. Part Two thus far has been the king of IMAX, making a whopping $139.4 million in the format. That has helped the sequel become the 7th highest-grossing film in IMAX history. No doubt repeat viewings have helped boost Part Two's box office haul to such a staggering number. Fans have been very vocal online about how many times they’ve seen the Timothée Chalamet-led film, wearing it like a badge of honor. The Dune social media accounts have even been reposting people who claim they've seen the film 20-plus times in IMAX. That’s impressive given the premium IMAX format also comes with a higher ticket price compared to the smaller formats.

'Dune' Was Always Meant for the Biggest Screen Possible

Dune: Part Two has been rightfully praised for its rich story that plays with themes of religion and false profits, but arguably the film's biggest strength is Villeneuve’s grand-scale visuals. This critically-acclaimed director took what was already great in Dune: Part One and ramped it up with an emotionally scary backdrop, stunning action sequences, and sandworm rides that will be stuck in the minds of moviegoers for a very long time. While Part Two can be enjoyed in any format, this is an experience that was made for the IMAX screen as it was shot entirely in the format. Also, because of the huge box office success of the sequel, making over $660 million worldwide thus far, Dune 3 has just entered active development at Legendary. There’s no better way to celebrate than by rewatching Dune: Part Two in IMAX.

'Dune' Continues to Dominate the Box Office

Dune: Part 2 is currently playing in theaters across the globe. You can buy your tickets on Fandango’s website. In its sixth weekend of release, Part Two brought in another $7.2 million domestically, placing it just outside the top five for the first time since it premiered. Arrakis isn’t going anywhere, so to prepare for the sequel’s IMAX extended run, you can view Part Two’s trailer below.

