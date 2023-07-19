With the release of Dune: Part Two still a few months away, fans still have some time to wait before stepping back into the deserts of Arrakis. As fans eagerly await the arrival of the latest epic science fiction film, a brand-new international trailer has been revealed via Twitter, featuring an onslaught of action.

The trailer showcases additional footage between Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) as they gear up for an epic battle against Imperial forces. Of course, given the spectacle of the original story, the trailer doesn’t hesitate to reveal the large-scale battle sequences that will be present throughout the film, with the Fremen utilizing their desert power in a campaign led by Paul as he attempts to avenge the death of his father. Following the setup laid out by the first film, Dune: Part Two is already shaping up to be the epic payoff fans of the original book have been waiting for.

Based on the classic science fiction novel by Frank Herbert, Dune: Part Two will continue where the first film left off and centers on Paul Atreides, who, after uniting with the Fremen, launches a brutal war against his conspirators. The film will feature the return of key cast members alongside additional appearances, such as Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken as Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV, and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha.

Image via Warner Bros.

Denis Villeneuve Returns to Direct Another Epic Sci-Fi Film

The first Dune debuted in both theaters and HBO Max in 2021 to critical acclaim and box office achievement, grossing over $400 million globally and winning six Academy Awards. With the film only adapting the first half of the original book, it came as no surprise that director Denis Villeneuve would book-end the epic story of Paul Atreides with a second installment. However, Dune: Part Two isn’t the only exciting project from the Dune universe, as Villeneuve previously stated that he intends to adapt Dune: Messiah, the second novel from the original series. Additionally, the franchise will also be receiving a television spin-off titled Dune: The Sisterhood, which will center on the origins of the Bene Gesserit and takes place 1,000 years before the events of the first film. What was once believed to be an unadaptable story, the Dune franchise is showing a promising future for fans as it gears up to expand into new territories.

Dune: Part Two debuts exclusively in theaters on November 3. Check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming film below.