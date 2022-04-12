We are not the only ones enraged with Denis Villeneuve’s snub at the Oscars, as Josh Brolin also doesn’t understand why the visionary filmmaker didn’t get a Best Director nomination for his work on Dune. During an interview with Collider's Steven Weintraub for Brolin's new Prime Video series, Outer Range, Brolin said he couldn’t comprehend how the Academy didn’t recognize Villeneuve when Dune still received ten nominations in multiples categories, taking home six Oscar statues.

Villeneuve’s ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert’s beloved novel brought the story's first half to theaters last year, while movie theaters were still suffering from the pandemic. Villeneuve’s stunning vision for the sci-fi masterpiece proved successful among the public and critics alike. However, even though Dune got Academy Award nominations for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, Villeneuve didn’t receive a nomination for Best Director. When asked how he felt about Villeneuve's snub, Brolin was quick to reply:

“It’s the most asinine, bizarre ... I mean, that’s why snubs are such a thing and that’s why we all talk about them, but that’s a snub, of a snub, of a snub that I just thought was an impossibility. But given everything about the Academy Awards, there are many impossibilities that actually materialized. So it’s all part of the game right now. I don’t know. Is it post-pandemic mentality? Whatever it is, I don’t understand it. He helmed the whole thing. It’s his creation. It’s his interpretation.”

Brolin also used the opportunity to underline Villeneuve's professionalism and humbleness out of the set. As Brolin explains it, “how he dealt with it [the snub] was all he did was go right into praise for the ten people who were nominated.”

Besides praising Villeneuve, Brolin also confirmed that he will be back for Dune: Part Two. He told us:

"I am a part of Dune Part Two, to the ridiculous extent of when somebody mentioned to me that it wasn't on IMDb, I actually went out of my way to call Liz (his publicist) and say, "Can you please put that on IMDb?" Because it's a proud moment for me, man."

In the first film, Brolin played the part of Gurney Halleck, the weapons expert of House Atreides. The last we saw him, he was charging towards a legion of Harkonnen soldiers during the attack that almost ended House Atreides. While Brolin’s fate was uncertain in the film, Brolin now reveals the warrior will come back to get revenge on House Harkonnen. Brolin also said that Dune: Part Two includes many more action sequences for Gurney, which means he’ll have to train harder. As Brolin puts it:

“Javier [Bardem] and I had a similar thing that we both admitted to each other at the Oscars, because we both have a little bit of paunch right now. And we talked to Denis. We hadn’t read anything, and we talked to Denis the week before. He was like, ‘You guys are fighting the whole time. And you’ve been in the desert with the Fremen and all that.’ And we fucking panicked. We looked down and saw this little friend that we’ve been holding on our abdomen. So we were both on full diet mode at the Oscars, even though you absolutely couldn’t tell. We were already in diet mode, in panic diet mode.”

Dune: Part Two’s release date is set for October 20, 2023. Look out for the rest of our interview with Brolin soon.

