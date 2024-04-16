The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub moderates an exclusive Q&A and book signing at Barnes & Noble The Grove with Dune: Part Two's Josh Brolin.

Brolin discusses his time on set for Denis Villeneuve's sequel and talks about his collaboration with cinematographer Greig Fraser for their book Dune: Exposures, which offers fans a rare look behind the scenes of Dune: Part Two.

Ticket holders will receive a copy of Dune: Exposures, which includes getting the book signed by Josh Brolin.

Craving more Dune? As Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two continues to ride the sandworm of success at the box office, surpassing milestone after milestone, we’re thrilled to be partnering with Barnes & Noble to offer fans an exciting opportunity. On May 1, Collider’s Steve Weintraub will sit down with actor and author Josh Brolin, who plays Warmaster Gurney Halleck in the films, to discuss his collaboration with Academy Award-winning cinematographer Greig Fraser for their book Dune: Exposures. The Q&A and signing event welcomes Los Angeles residents to spend the evening with Brolin as he discusses the book and his experience on set. Read on for more details.

Dune: Exposures is a companion to the films that provides a rare peek behind the scenes from the creatives on set. Throughout production for Dune: Part Two, Fraser, who served as the director of photography on numerous films like both Dune movies, The Batman, Zero Dark Thirty and many more, documented the entire process with still photography. Fraser captured candid moments with the cast, including Timothée Chalamet (Bones and All), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One), Oscar Isaac (Ex Machina), Zendaya (Challengers), Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men), and Brolin with Villeneuve, and the striking scenery and sets. To accompany the images, Brolin provides a vivid recount of his adventures on set in a collaboration that feeds fans’ hunger for more after the credits roll.

When and Where is the ‘Dune: Exposures’ Q&A?

On Wednesday, May 1 at 7 pm, join us at Barnes & Noble The Grove in LA for an exclusive Q&A and book signing with Josh Brolin. We’ll discuss the movies and explore the journey Brolin took with the Dune: Part Two cast, filming on location, and tons more. Admission is $65.70 and includes a signed copy of Dune: Exposures, with first-come, first-serve seating and standing room availability. Entrance is guaranteed to ticket holders, seating is not, so get there early! All ticket holders will be admitted at 6 pm. Be sure to bring your ticket with you to the event.

For ticket purchase, any additional information on guidelines, or questions, visit Eventbrite's site here.