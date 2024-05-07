The Big Picture Gurney Halleck dodges death and drops an in-character f-bomb during a Fremen attack in Dune: Part Two

The jaw-dropping world created by Denis Villeneuve in his Dune film series stayed true to the original books penned by Frank Herbert in numerous ways — from the visualization and execution of planets like Arrakis and Giedi Prime to the characters played by Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and more. Of those characters whose casting was absolutely nailed, none may have been more on point than the addition of Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck — the War Master of House Atreides and mentor to Chalamet’s Paul Atreides. After the events of Dune: Part One, in which the Harkonnens and Emperor’s Sardaukar lay siege to House Atreides in hopes of wiping them out for good, the last audiences see of Gurney is of the brave warrior leading his army into the breach.

Gurney's Brush With Death

Fast-forward to about mid-way through Dune: Part Two and Gurney Halleck’s fate is finally revealed. Since we last saw him, the one-time War Master has become a smuggler in the trade of spice and runs into trouble when the Fremen take out the ship he’s working with and wage a speedy and successful battle against their enemies. Saved by his footsteps, Gurney dodges death when Paul recognizes the pitter-patter of his favorite old man.

In the film, when Gurney’s life almost comes to an end during the Fremen’s attack, he lets out a well-warranted and very in-character f-bomb. But, Brolin says that he had to fight to keep his muttered curse in the film. During a conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub during a Barnes & Noble fan Q&A session, Dune: Exposures, the Outer Range and Avengers: Infinity War star said:

“There’s a shot where there’s the harvester in the background and Gurney’s walking really softly and slowly, and then he looks over, and he sees the mothership come in and crash after that whole thing, and Gurney says, like, ‘Fuck,’ or something like that, right? And Denis kept saying, ‘Say, ‘Tabarnak.’’ I was like, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Say, ‘Tabarnak.’’ And I was like, ‘But nobody’s gonna know what I’m talking about. Isn’t that gonna take them out of the movie?’ And he said, ‘No, it’s great. In Canada, that’s a huge thing.’ I go, ‘Yeah, but we’re not in Canada. Nobody’s gonna understand what that is.’ And I tried it — they have it on film — and it sounds super bad. Then he finally came up to me at the end, and he goes, ‘Just say, ‘fuck.’’ And that’s what ended up there.”

Gurney and the rest of the survivors of Dune: Part Two will see their chapters continued when Villeneuve brings audiences the highly-asked-after Dune 3, which is already in development. You can now stream the first film in the growing franchise on Max with the sequel available on demand. Look for more from Steve's conversation with Brolin soon.

