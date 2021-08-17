While the second part of Dune hasn't even been green-lit yet, director Denis Villeneuve is already working on the script, as he revealed to GamesRadar. Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's best-selling sci-fi novel will arrive in theaters this October, a couple of months after a long delay.

Originally, Dune was supposed to premiere in December 2020, but thanks to the pandemic, it got pushed back. In the past, Dune has had a notorious history of complicated and long productions, so fans have been crossing their fingers that the upcoming film will be promising. This is, however, the first time the adaptation will be split into two movies. Villeneuve has previously expressed how one film isn't enough to fully adapt the scale of Herbert's epic novel and explore the desert world of Arrakis.

As Villeneuve revealed:

"I’m writing [Part Two] now, and I feel like I’m eight years old again. That’s very uncommon for me. It’s the first time I’ve experienced it where I’m watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, of deep joy, and I say, 'Thank you, life, for having allowed me to bring that to the screen.' [laughs] I don’t know how other people will feel about it. But me? Denis Villeneuve when he was 14 years old? Thank you."

It's recently been revealed that Dune 2 will focus on Zendaya's character Chani, just as the first film centers around Timothée Chalamet's character, Paul Atreides. Chalamet will return for the sequel, but there's no word of how big his role will be. Dune also stars Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Davie Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Javier Bardem. No release date has been confirmed for Dune 2 yet, but Villeneuve remains optimistic: "Everybody at Warner Bros and Legendary, they are 100 percent behind the project. They feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie. They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it."

Dune is set to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22.

