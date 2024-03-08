Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Dune: Part Two.

Drinking the Water of Life is supposed to be deadly for any man who attempts it, but Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) survives. In Dune: Part Two, he has many visions in different moments, and each has its own significance, but the one he has after taking the Water is the most important. It's the one that confirms that he is indeed the Lisan al-Gaib, the savior that the Fremen waited for millennia to arrive and lead them to freedom. He sees many things, from flashes of the past to possible futures, and, after he awakes with Chani's (Zendaya) help, his resolve to lead the Fremen is renewed. What is the significance of it all, though, and why did he need to have those visions in the first place?

Paul's Vision Comes When He Needs It the Most

Back in Denis Villeneuve's first Dune movie, Paul already had a big vision while trapped in a tent in the Arrakis desert with his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). This one showed the iconic frame of Paul and Chani overlooking the Fedaykin from their ship in the Atreides homeworld of Caladan. This vision can be thought of as the endgame of every vision Paul has in Part Two, as if, the closer he got to this destiny, the clearer and more intense the visions got. After struggling with this during the first two acts of the movie, he cries for the help of Jamis (Babs Olusanmokun), the Fremen he killed at the end of the previous movie and with whom he still shares a special connection. Jamis says: "A good hunter always climbs the highest dune before his hunt. He needs to see as far as he can see. You need to see."

This is what makes Paul accept his mother's advice and go to the south of Arrakis to drink the Water of Life. This ritual is meant only for women who are to become Reverend Mothers of the Bene Gesserit, and it's said that the men who attempt it are driven insane. However, if Paul is indeed the Kwisatz Haderach and the Lisan al-Gaib, he will survive and have his powers reach their peak. He drinks the Water and passes out. In the movie, it's not specified how long Paul spends unconscious, but in the novel, it's around three weeks. He only wakes up with the help of Chani, who is compelled by Lady Jessica's use of the Voice to shed tears over Paul. When he wakes up, the Fremen who are present claim that it was the "desert spring" that brought him back, referencing Chani's secret name, Sihaya, which translates to "desert spring" and is directly related to the visions Paul has while unconscious.

Paul's Vision is Connected to His Own Family's History

While his previous visions were smaller and usually about a single thing, the visions Paul has after drinking the Water of Life are larger and more comprehensive about his identity and destiny. For example, one of the visions he had before showed him an unidentified woman walking through the desert while people starved all around her. It's clear that this mysterious woman is his mother, Lady Jessica, and it is an omen of what will happen now that he has followed her across the Arrakis desert. Jessica is convinced that Paul has to fulfill his destiny of becoming the Kwisatz Haderach of the Bene Gesserit as the only way to free their family from their enemies, but it comes at the price of millions of lives.

In the same sequence, a voice says that Paul isn't ready for the truth about his family. It's revealed that the voice belongs to his younger sister, Alia Atreides (Anya Taylor-Joy), who hasn't been born yet and only communicates with their mother from inside the womb. As Alia says this, the image of a jolly blonde baby girl in a black-and-white environment is shown. In front of the girl, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) stares at her with a dissatisfied look. The baby girl is Lady Jessica herself, who is the Baron's biological daughter. A Bene Gesserit's lineage is supposed to be a secret, however, so Jessica never knew about it and only found out herself after she took the Water of Life. This is what Alia is talking about: Paul is half Harkonnen himself, being the grandson of the Baron. Having both Atreides and Harkonnen bloodlines makes him the Kwisatz Haderach, and understanding his heritage is crucial for Paul to come to terms with his role in the prophecy.

Moments later, Alia herself shows up in the vision as an adult. Up until that point, she had only appeared as an unborn fetus inside Lady Jessica's womb, so this is the only proper look at Alia that Part Two offers. In the vision, she is wandering the desert of Arrakis under cloudy weather, a stark contrast to the always-clear skies the movie shows. She stops walking when she reaches a beach and turns to look at Paul, saying she loves him. This part of the vision is a reference to the Fremen's Lisan al-Gaib prophecy, that an outsider will come to save them and whose deeds will even change the face of Arrakis, bringing back oceans and forests. The love confession isn't romantic at all, but rather an expression of admiration and sibling love - Paul has always been Alia's big brother, and the two of them share a close and trusting relationship as she grows up.

Alia's role in Paul's vision is a particularly interesting one. She was exposed to the Water of Life inside the womb and became "pre-born," gaining conscience and prescience and even being able to communicate with Lady Jessica. Although it's not clear in the movie, Alia may even be capable of communicating with Paul, now that he has also drunk the Water of Life. This is a possible explanation for why she would appear as an adult instead of a child or simply as a disembodied voice.

Paul's Vision Shows Him There's Only One Way Forward

After he wakes up, Paul confronts Lady Jessica about their family. The only way to defeat the Harkonnens, then, is to be like them, since they are part Harkonnen themselves. As one of the most powerful houses in the Landsraad, House Harkonnen often prefers to apply overwhelming force to subdue an opponent. Being a Harkonnen, according to Paul's logic, is to make full use of everything he has as the Lisan al-Gaib: the Fremen's numerical superiority and the near-invulnerability of giant sandworms.

Paul also tells Lady Jessica that, before taking the Water of Life, he was troubled and confused about his visions and the right path to follow, but that now he can see clearly. He sees multiple possibilities, but one narrow path that leads them to salvation. Although he doesn't refer to it by the name, this is a reference to the novel's Golden Path, which is the only possible future that saves humanity from oblivion. When Dune starts, humanity is in decline, with the Empire all but stagnating both politically and economically. The Bene Gesserit's breeding program is supposed to create the Kwisatz Haderach to save humankind from this fate and lead it to a new age of enlightenment, but, thanks to Jessica's decision to bear Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) a son instead of a daughter, the savior has arrived one generation earlier.

In Part Two, Paul briefly follows the Golden Path because it's the best way to defeat the Harkonnens and set Arrakis free. However, he will gradually start feeling trapped by this single possible future and grow afraid of the consequences of his jihad, refusing to follow it. The threads of the Golden Path will only start to be followed again by his son, Leto II, who will rule for more than three millennia thanks to it.

