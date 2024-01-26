The Big Picture Dune: Part Two's marketing team has cleverly created a popcorn bucket replica of the sandworms from the movie, which will likely be a hit among fans.

The popcorn bucket is a limited edition collector's item, expected to sell quickly.

However, some fans have made inappropriate comparisons to the design of the bucket, though it is meant to resemble the innocent sandworms and their role in the story.

Marketing for a big budget movie comes in all shapes and sizes, and the team behind Dune: Part Two truly looked deep within themselves to come up with a fun tie-in for the new movie and they've made a good fist of it. That's why they've come up with this delightful popcorn bucket that fans of the movie can get their hands on, a fun collectible that showcases an excellent replica of the giant sandworms that populate the planet of Arrakis.

The popcorn bucket invites you to blindly reach in and see what treats you can find. There was clearly a gaping hole in the market for food-based Dune merchandise but luckily that opening has been well plugged. The product is expected to sell very well amongst the single members of the Dune fandom.

The popcorn bucket was posted online by YouTuber Cris Parker, who shared the creatively-designed bucket with fans, although many fans with less-than-pure motives began comparing the design of the bucket to something other than the entirely innocent and wholesome Shai-Halud. These giant creatures are central to the planet's desert ecosystem and play a crucial role in the creation of the valuable spice melange, which is integral to the story's plot, and their design is entirely unique, and doesn't resemble anything else in particular. The limited edition popcorn buckets are expected to sell quickly, although those with a sweet tooth may want to avoid anything other than buttered or salted popcorn for fear of cavities.

What Is 'Dune: Part Two' About?

Serving as a sequel to Denis Villeneuve's modern classic Dune from 2021, Part Two will center on Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), who is now in league with the Fremen after the murder of his father, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) by the vile and power-hungry House Harkkonen. Desperate for vengeance, with new allies from the desert at his disposal to fight alongside him, Paul wages a war against the conspirators that destroyed his family, all the while trying to avert disaster from a future only he has yet been able to foresee. Based on the initial footage, we are in for a treat and it will truly do justice to the remainder of Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction novel.

Dune: Part Two, like the popcorn bucket, will have a wide opening on March 1.

