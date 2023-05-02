The journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) continues, as Warner Bros. has just released the first poster for Dune: Part Two. The illustration shows Paul, alongside Chani (Zendaya) in a front of a visually striking Arrakis sunset, as the pair prepare for the upcoming continuation of the 2021 blockbuster that received several Academy Award nominations. Paul is slowly becoming a mighty warrior, after he was introduced as an insecure young man, not quite ready to take his place in the history of the world where he now feels like home. It'll be up to him to save his planet, before the power that has abused it for years drains the life out of it.

In the first installment, Paul's father, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) is sent to live to Arrakis alongside his family. It would be later revealed that the mission was a plan from the Emperor to sabotage the Atreides family, as they suffer multiple attacks that result in the capture of the Duke. After being tortured and humiliated, the Duke dies, leaving Paul and his mother (Rebecca Ferguson) wandering the desert while they look for someone who can help them. They weren't completely defenseless, as Lady Jessica was a member of a coven of witches that had taught her how to use a very special skill.

Known as The Voice, the power Paul and his mother possess allows them to command people around them, forcing them to obey when they are told to something who knows how to use the gift. Throughout the first movie, Paul is seen struggling while trying to learn how to use The Voice. Over the course of his journey, he'll gain the maturity and confidence to effectively control people, staying away from the mysterious origin of the dark magic he has as a resource. A television spin-off titled Dune: The Sisterhood is in development, ready to explore the witches lurking in the shadows.

The Team Behind Arrakis' Liberation

Villeneuve is again collaborating with the creative team from the first movie: director of photography Greig Fraser, production designer Patrice Vermette and editor Joe Walker. Every person in that group has won an Academy Award at least once, making a statement regarding the amount of talent behind some of the most ambitious blockbusters from recent years. Will Paul become the savior of his people? Or will he become the most dangerous threat his world has ever seen? Time will tell what the future holds for Arrakis, with their only hope on the shoulders of a confused and angry young man.

You can check out the new poster for Dune: Part Two below, before the movie premieres in theaters on November 3: