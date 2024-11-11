This weekend, the Thought Bubble Comic Convention in Harrogate, UK, will host the debut of Matt Ferguson's highly anticipated Dune: Part Two poster design. Released in collaboration with Bottleneck Gallery, this artwork will be available at the convention, and Ferguson will be present to sign copies.

Ferguson's design captures the epic scope of Dune: Part Two, featuring the film's central characters, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya), against the vast desert landscape of Arrakis. The foil variant version of the poster shimmers, which only increases the alien atmosphere and looks reminiscent of the spice that flows across the sand. Remaining prints will be sold online on Saturday evening through Vice Press and Bottleneck Gallery.

Poster Details:

Regular Edition: Limited to 300 copies, this 24x36 inch fine art lithograph is priced at £39.99/$50.

Foil Variant: Limited to 200 copies, this 24x36 inch fine art lithograph on foil paper is priced at £49.99/$65.

What Is 'Dune: Part Two' About?

Dune: Part Two, directed by Denis Villeneuve, continued the saga of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he joins forces with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to seek vengeance against those who destroyed his family in the first film. The film has been both a huge critical and commercial success, grossing over $714 million worldwide to date, while the rest of the ensemble cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, and Christopher Walken.

Looking ahead, Villeneuve plans to finish off his trilogy with an adaptation of Dune: Messiah, which will bring to a conclusion the story of the Atreides clan on the big screen. Filming should begin on the massive project in 2026. Clarifying the timeline for production, Villeneuve explained that “these movies take a lot of time to be made, so it’s best not to say out loud when I might shoot.” Regarding what audiences might expect in this third Dune film, and the timeline wherein it plays out. Villeneuve says:

"Like Herbert did with Dune : Messiah , I think it’ll be a great idea to do something completely different. The story takes place like 12 years after where we left the characters at the end of Part Two . Their journey, their story is different this time, and that’s why I always say that while it’s the same world, it’s a new film with new circumstances."

The posters will be available from Vice Press at the Thought Bubble Comic Convention, on November 16 and 17 at Harrogate Convention Centre, with remaining copies online at 6pm GMT / 1pm ET / 10am PST from both Vice-Press.com and BottleneckGallery.com. Dune: Part Two is available to stream on Max.

