At long last, Dune: Part Two is in theaters. With the latest installment of the franchise, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve concludes his adaptation of the original novel in Frank Herbert's epic, celebrated science fiction saga. That said, Part Two still leaves the audience with many unanswered questions, some of which result from deviations from the source material. Others stem from the way Villeneuve and co-writer Jon Spaihts opted to interpret Herbert's novel, which warrants greater exploration. Here's a look into some of the biggest unanswered questions about Dune: Part Two.

What Is the Secret of the Spice?

In the new Dune film adaptations, the significance of the Spice is downplayed from a narrative standpoint, despite its value as a resource. The first movie pays brief lip service to the necessity of Spice for space travel, but audiences never truly get to see the Guild Navigators in action, as they are only mentioned and never seen onscreen. The way space travel is executed in the film is also downplayed. The creation of the Spice Melange as depicted by Herbert is a fascinating cyclical process caused by Arrakis' extreme heat and climate, along with the impact of the sandworm's life cycle. The larval form of the sandworms is part of what creates the Spice Melange.

While Spice is mined as a heavily valued resource in Arrakis, the film somewhat neglects to mention exactly how the all-important substance is created, making Spice into even more of a McGuffin. Spice is a byproduct created from the waste of the larval form of planet Arrakis' native sandworms. The larval sandworms, or sand trout, have their fungal secretions mixing with water deep beneath the surface of the planet, causing a pre-spice mass. When there is enough CO2 buildup, a Spice Blow is created when the Spice is pushed up to the surface. However, the secrets of the Spice's creation and its origins remain a secret in Dune: Part Two. Will that change in a sequel? Villeneuve may think the secrets underlying the Spice are better left open to interpretation, or possibly, they are better left unexplained.

Who Are Chani's Parents?

In the Dune novel, Dr. Liet Kynes is the imperial ecologist on planet Arrakis, but he's secretly a leader of the Fremen. His fate is very different in the book than what is depicted in Dune: Part One, where Dr. Kynes is gender-flipped, portrayed by actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster. However, the major omission appeared to be the connection between Dr. Kynes and Chani. In the book, Dr. Liet Kynes is also Chani's father. Neither Dune: Part One or Part Two address Chani's parentage. If Villeneuve and Spaihts intended to make Liet Kynes into Chani's mother rather than her father, it's never referenced in the films. Is Liet Kynes connected to Chani at all in these films? Is she Chani's mother? And if she is Chani's mother, then who is Chani's father? Her lineage is never made clear throughout Dune: Part Two.

Is Thufir Hawat Dead?

One major unanswered question in Dune: Part Two is the ultimate fate of loyal House Atreides Mentat and teacher of Paul Atreides, Thufir Hawat (Stephen McKinley Henderson). In the book, Thufir survives the overthrowing of House Atreides on Arrakis, and he's forced to serve House Harkonnen, even though he still attempts to conspire against his new patrons. While Thufir actor Henderson did film scenes for Dune: Part Two, none of them made it into the final cut, so his ultimate fate is left up in the air.

One can assume that Thufir likely perished when the Harkonnens sacked Arrakeen and took over Arrakis. However, Thufir's fate is never revealed. Will Thufir's role in the second half of the book be pushed into a later film adaptation, or is Thufir simply gone for good? It would be nice to get some clarification on Thufir's fate.

Will Paul Ever Reunite With Chani?

Dune: Part Two makes a fairly massive deviation in its final act that potentially has huge implications for the continuation of the Dune film franchise. At the end of the movie, Chani essentially rejects the outcome of Paul's ascension as the Emperor of the known galaxy, cementing his claim through a betrothal to the Emperor's daughter, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh). In the books, Paul's marriage to Irulan is one of political convenience. It's a strategic move to cement his claim to the royal throne. Emperor Corrino (Christopher Walken) is forced to abdicate his throne to Paul and offer Irulan's hand in marriage in exchange for his own life to compensate for his role in the plot to overthrow House Atreides. Chani appears infuriated about the Irulan development, along with Paul leading the Fremen into a holy war against the entire galaxy. Her actions are the direct opposite of what Herbert depicted involving Chani in the original book.

Dune: Part Two ends with Chani utterly rejecting the outcome Paul has incited and runs away from him into the desert. So, provided Villeneuve adapts the novel, Dune: Messiah, as his next film, what is the plan here? The plots of any adaptations of Dune: Messiah, and the third book, Children of Dune, essentially rely on Paul and Chani remaining together. Not to mention, Chani's actions in the film potentially set her up as a direct enemy to both Paul and the Fremen. By the end of the film, Paul unites the disparate Fremen tribes under a common goal, making them his new army in a galactic holy war. The ending suggests that Chani would stand against Paul and start a new uprising against House Atreides, Paul, and his loyal Fremen subjects. Chani was never among Paul's enemies or antagonists in the novels, so it's unclear how the films get back on track here. Villeneuve is taking the material in a completely new direction, divorced from Herbert's source material.

Perhaps the situation isn't as complicated as it sounds. Maybe Chani will forgive Paul and come to understand Paul's decisions. In the books, Chani is completely aware of Irulan and Paul's union as a political one, while Paul remains devoted and faithful to his love for Chani, refusing to consummate any marriage with Irulan. In the book, despite Irulan being Paul’s legal wife, he still views his consort, Chani, as his one true love and companion. Dune: Part Two feels like a massive deviation from that, so Chani's actions are of great concern to the franchise's future.

What's Next for 'Dune'?

The Dune media franchise will continue in an upcoming television series, Dune: Prophecy, exploring events thousands of years before the two big-screen outings. The new series is set to debut on Max later this year. Villeneuve is also looking to adapt the next novel in Herbert’s series, Dune: Messiah, which would serve as Dune: Part Three for Villeneuve, essentially bringing an end to his trilogy. It remains to be seen how all these questions will be answered, and how events of the film trilogy will continue to unfold.

Dune: Part Two is now playing in theaters.

