The film features an impressive cast, with performances from Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and others drawing admiration.

Tonight, the stars descended on London for the world premiere of Dune: Part Two, and fans have been buzzing with anticipation for first impressions of the film. Well, they're here, and it's going to do nothing to dampen the excitement. First reactions to the film appear to indicate that director Denis Villeneuve has outdone himself with what can only be described as a masterpiece of science-fiction cinema.

The movie stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in the lead roles alongside newcomers Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Christopher Walken, Javier Bardem, Léa Seydoux, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Stellan Skarsgård, and more, with performances from many of them drawing admiration. Anya Taylor-Joy rounds out the cast with a surprise appearance at the premiere in London — but don't worry, we won't be spoiling who she's playing.

Whether you're most looking forward to the introduction of Pugh's Princess Irulan or Butler's menacing Feyd-Rautha, it seems like the highly anticipated sequel has something for everyone, making it well worth the three-year wait. While we'll still have to wait a few more weeks to see it ourselves, following the film's world premiere in London we're getting a taste of what to expect.

What Are Critics and Fans Saying About 'Dune: Part Two'?

Collider's Steve Weintraub loved the sequel calling out its "incredible filmmaking" and praising everything from the score to the cast.

Meanwhile, Eric Eisenberg of CinemaBlend noted that Part Two is a "faithful adaptation" with "some smart changes." Others like Scott J. Davis praise the "uniformly superb cast."

Sean O'Connell of CinemaBlend also calls it "a towering achievement" and Gizmodo's Germain Lussier promises that Villeneuve "sticks the landing."

There's plenty of praise to go around for Villeneuve with folks like Griffin Schiller and Jazz Tangcay calling Dune: Part Two the filmmaker's magnum opus. Brandon Davis urges fans to see it on the most immersive screen possible.

Total Film's Jordan Farley called it "the definitive version of a seminal text," while Hoai-Tran Bui also opted for a Lord of the Rings comparison. Courtney Howard called it "jaw-dropping" and "an adrenaline rush to the head."

Dune: Part Two will premiere on March 1. Tickets are available to purchase below.

