It's almost time to head back to Arrakis, as Dune: Part Two is set to be released in theaters later this year. The sequel will continue the plot lines introduced in Denis Villeneuve's 2021 blockbuster, and the tone for the sequel will be different from the one seen in the first installment. No one can talk about how the movie will differ from its predecessor better than someone who worked on it, and the Atreides' family journey is about to become even more intense.

During a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub while promoting the season finale of Silo, Rebecca Ferguson spoke about what audiences can expect from Dune: Part Two:

"I’m smiling so much right now. It's so fucking good. I get emotional talking about it because I love Denny [Villeneuve] and I love Greig [Fraser] and I love the team. But dude, number one is phenomenal and big and grandiose, and then you go close-ups and the imagery and the acting. Yeah, it's all great. It's fucking nothing compared to number two. Number two, it's like a fucking gut punch. It's unreal."

She went on to say, "I haven't seen the film. I've read the script. I've seen the footage. I've come onto set when I'm not filming, which by the way I don't do because I'm too busy, tired, and I don't really care. I'm done. I wanted to see the setups. I wanted to see Austin Butler do what he was doing. It's unbelievable. There are no words. The costumes, [Jacqueline West’s] costumes, what Austin's bringing to that character, what Christopher Walken does. I mean, it's unreal."

The sequel will make sure to introduce new characters to the story, featuring some massive star power behind their portrayals. Florence Pugh will be in charge of playing Princess Irulan, the daughter of the evil Emperor that keeps oppression alive in the universe where Dune takes place. On the other hand, Austin Butler has been cast as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Baron Harkonnen's (Stellan Skarsgård) younger nephew and the planned successor of the throne to Arrakis.

Ferguson also spoke about her experience while getting to work with the new talent joining the franchise:

"Their characters are huge and important, and they are emperors, and they are princesses, and they are brutal killers, and they are gory. They are fully and utterly needed to make the spectacle that it is, and it's the crème de la fucking crème of actors. That's what it brings."

Dune: Part Two will continue the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a young warrior who is considered to be the protagonist of a prophecy by the Fremen. After losing his home during the last installment, Paul is determined to improve his abilities in order to defeat the Emperor and bring freedom to the worlds that need it the most. In the meantime, he has to figure out why he's closely connected to Chani (Zendaya), given how he constantly saw her in his dreams before they even met. Mysteries will be revealed and the fate of Arrakis will be decided when the sequel lands on the big screen this fall.

What Is Next for Rebecca Ferguson?

After she reprises her role as Paul's mother, Ferguson has a different project waiting for her return. Silo is an Apple TV+ original series about a community that lives within a single, enclosed structure. The problem with the population never visiting the outside world is the fact that their history is unknown. The records that show what happened outside of the silo in the first place are nowhere to be found, creating doubts in the minds of the people forced to live within the giant tube. The first installment of the series was so successful, that the streamer was quick to renew the show for a second season.

Dune: Part Two premieres in theaters on November 3