It’s no secret that Dune is one of the most anticipated movies to release in 2021. The latest feature-length film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s beloved sci-fi novel comes from Denis Villeneuve, the director of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, and features an all-star cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

What most people may not know, however, is that this Dune is the first of two films that adapt Herbert’s massive novel, even going as far as to call itself Dune: Part One in the opening credits. “I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie,” Villeneuve told Vanity Fair in May 2020. “The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.”

This guide seeks to answer questions you may have about Dune: Part Two including if it’s officially greenlit, when it will release, and whether or not Villueuve will adapt any more Dune novels in the coming years.

Will There For Sure Be a Dune: Part 2?

Yes, Villeneuve confirmed on October 26 that Dune Part Two is indeed happening.

Much of the skepticism about whether or not Warner Bros. would greenlight this sequel comes from the fact that Blade Runner 2049, the last multimillion-dollar genre film that Villeneuve directed, underperformed at the box office. The French-Canadian filmmaker even said that he originally wanted to film both Dune movies back to back, but Warner Bros. wouldn’t let him.

As part of his conversation with Christopher Nolan for the Directors Guild of America podcast, Villenueve said the following about his contested filming plan for his first two Dune movies:

"It’s something that I proposed to the studio right at the beginning because I was feeling that trying to put that story into one movie would be damaging; it would be a mistake. It was not a discussion; they agreed spontaneously. The only thing where we started to talk was that I wanted to do both movies at the same time, and that felt too expensive. And, I should say, you know you’re always as good as your last movie, and I think Blade Runner wasn’t a major box office success. I think they were a little cold at the idea of investing in two movies right away. I think that’s the truth I understood."

When Warner Bros. announced in December of 2020 that all of their movies in the subsequent year, including Dune, would stream on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters, Villeneuve voiced his frustrations with the decision in an online op-ed saying, “Streaming can produce great content, but not movies of ‘Dune’s’ scope and scale. Warner Bros.’ decision means ‘Dune’ won’t have the chance to perform financially in order to be viable and piracy will ultimately triumph. Warner Bros. might just have killed the ‘Dune’ franchise.”

Fortunately, Samba TV confirmed that over 1.9 million households watched Dune: Part One between Thursday, October 21 and Saturday, October 23. This number is higher than both Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which received a streaming exclusive release and was watched by 1.8 million households in its first weekend, and the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In the Heights, which was simultaneously released in theaters and was only watched by 700,000 households.

That’s not to say the sci-fi epic didn’t also perform well at the box office. The first of Villeneuve’s planned Dune adaptations brought in $40.1 million, which may not sound like a lot for a movie of this size but is actually the biggest opening weekend for Warner Bros. this year. Not to mention the film also grossed over $182.2 million at the international box office, which pushes its worldwide total to over $220 million.

All these factors must have convinced the studio to finally greenlight Dune: Part Two.

When Does Dune: Part Two Start Filming?

With the sequel already announced, fans expect Villeneuve to begin filming on Dune: Part Two right away, but that will unfortunately not happen as the French-Canadian filmmaker has said that the film would more likely start shooting in the fall of 2022.

Thankfully, much of the work for Part Two is already done as per Villeneuve’s words:

"The good news is that a lot of the work has been done already regarding design, casting, locations and writing. So we’re not starting from scratch. It’s not a long period of time, but I will try to face that challenge because it’s important for me that the audience sees Part Two as soon as possible. It’s not a sequel where it’s another episode or another story with the same characters. It actually has direct continuity to the first movie. It’s the second part of the big, huge movie that I’m trying to do. So, the sooner the better."

On the weekend of November 5, reporter Josh Encinias claimed that, per a Dune: Part One producer who spoke at a press screening of the movie, filming for the sequel would commence on July 18, 2022.

Either way, Villeneuve and company can presumably finish shooting Part Two before 2023 assuming that he and the studio don’t decide to push it back as they did with Part One.

Dune Part Two is set to release on October 23, 2023, which is not out of the ordinary considering that Part One released around the same time in 2021.

Hopefully, the film won’t be constantly delayed like its predecessor.

Will Dune: Part Two Play in Movie Theaters?

Image via Warner Bros.

Yes, Dune: Part Two will arrive in theaters on its current release date of October 23, 2023.

Even though a lot can happen in the next two years, Villeneuve said that a 45-day exclusive theatrical window “was a non-negotiable condition” for Part Two.

Otherwise, the studio will have to keep pushing the movie back until they can find the right time to release it. That way, they won’t lose Villeneuve’s loyalty just like how they lost Nolan’s.

Will Dune: Part Two Stream Online?

Considering how Villeneuve feels about Warner Bros.’ day-and-date release strategy, Dune: Part Two will not stream on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters.

Now that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to watch the movie from the comfort of your own home, but you will have to wait sometime before it’s available to rent or stream.

Hopefully, we won’t have to worry about another global health crisis in 2023, and everyone who wants to see Dune: Part Two in theaters will be able to do so without having to fear for their safety.

Who are the Confirmed Characters in Dune: Part Two?

Image via Warner Bros.

As of this moment, the only two who are confirmed to appear in Dune: Part Two are Paul and Chani.

Although much of the latter character's screen time in Part One was relegated to random visions, Villeneuve confirmed in August of 2021 that Zendaya’s Chani will receive a bigger role in the sequel as evidenced in the following statement:

"I can't wait to shoot the second part of Dune to get [Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya] back together. Knowing that in the next chapter Zendaya will be the protagonist of the story.”

While that could simply mean Chani will have a bigger role than she did in this movie, fans of Zendaya will be happy to know they can see more of her character in the upcoming sequel.

In the same quote, Villeneuve indirectly states that Chalamet's Paul Atreides will return for the sequel. Of course, he is the protagonist so this should've been a given.

Furthermore, all the other surviving characters from Part One will most likely also return for Part Two, especially since many of their respective actors shared the sequel announcement on their social media accounts.

What’s even more interesting is Jason Momoa telling Steve Weintraub back in September of 2021 that he is “desperate” to see Part II despite what happens to his character, so take that as you will.

What is the Plot of Dune: Part Two?

Image via Warner Bros.

Not much is known about the Dune sequel’s plot at this time but based on what we can gather from Part One, Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica (Ferguson), form an unlikely alliance with the Fremen to stop House Harkonnen and save the universe.

When speaking about the then-unconfirmed sequel in September of 2021, Villeneuve said the following:

“The tough task here was to do introduce you guys to the world, to the ideas, to this world, to the codes, the cultures, the different families, the different planets,” Villeneuve said. “Now once this is done, it becomes an insane playground. So it will allow me to go berserk and really create… I should not say that, but I will say that, for me, Dune Part I is like an appetizer and Dune Part II is the main meal. … As much as Dune Part I was by far my most exciting project ever, Dune Part II is already getting me more, even more excited. That’s all I will say.”

Sounds like he’s as excited for Dune: Part Two as we are!

Will There Be Anymore Sequels After Dune: Part Two?

Even though this sequel is Villeneuve’s second Dune adaptation, it may not be his last.

Back in August 2021, the French-Canadian filmmaker said this of his Dune trilogy plans:

"There is ‘Dune’s second book, ‘The Messiah of Dune,’ which could make an extraordinary film. I always saw that there could be a trilogy; after that, we’ll see. It’s years of work; I can’t think of going further than that."

The likelihood of Villeneuve making another Dune movie probably depends on how much money Part Two makes at the box office.

