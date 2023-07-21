This year’s most anticipated feature, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune Part Two, might push its release date to 2024, Variety has reported. As SAG-AFTRA joins and WGA on the picket lines, Hollywood has all but come to a standstill. The actors' solidarity with writers, and fight for their own improved working conditions, means all of this summer's big blockbusters are continuing promotions sans the talent. The studios seem to have no intention to agree to the unions' demands anytime soon, as they are reportedly looking to push their fall releases—in hopes that actors can be a part of promotions in the new year.

Per the report, Legendary has yet to be approached by Warner Bro. Discovery about a possible date change, as the movie is a co-production and both the parties would have to reach an agreement on a new date, but it could happen in the coming weeks. Legendary also opted to sit out attending SDCC, which would have given us another look at the sequel in Hall H. The movie is currently set for a November release date and will certainly benefit from its star power, whether they are able to promote the film or not. With new faces like Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, joining Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, the film's talent come with massive fan followings, which will come in handy to create the right buzz around the feature. It remains to be seen whether Warner Bros. Discovery will really make a change to its fall slate.

What to Expect From Dune Part Two?

Dune Part Two will pick up right where Part One left us, and will see Paul Atreides’ rise to become the messiah as in Frank Herbert’s saga. The trailers of the feature are pretty impressive in terms of their cinematic language and CGI. Speaking to Collider, Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Paul’s mother Lady Jessica, shared her excitement for the upcoming sequel revealing, "But dude, number one is phenomenal and big and grandiose, and then you go close-ups and the imagery and the acting. Yeah, it's all great. It's fucking nothing compared to number two. Number two, it's like a fucking gut punch. It's unreal."

Returning for Dune Part Two along with Chalamet and Zendaya are Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, and Charlotte Rampling. New faces include Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Butler will be playing the highly coveted role of Feyd-Rautha, and Christopher Walken plays Emperor Shaddam IV. Furthermore, Léa Seydoux has also joined the cast as Lady Margot, and newcomer Souheila Yacoub will be seen as Shishakli, while Tim Blake Nelson has been cast in an undisclosed role.

