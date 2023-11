This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After being delayed to 2024, there's some good news for Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two. Originally delayed to March 15, the film has moved its release date up two weeks to March 1, kicking off the month with the Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya-led sci-fi epic.