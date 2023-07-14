This year’s Comic-Con won’t see any on-screen talent as SAG AFTRA join writers on the picket lines. The fan-favorite convention, which is considered the go-to for comic books, movies, and cosplay lovers will see a limited schedule for films and TV series as major players like Netflix, Disney, Marvel Studio and more decided to sit out the event in the wake of writer’s strike and now with actors joining them more and more panels are being canceled.

Joining the latest line of panel cancellations is Legendary, which would have brought the highly anticipated Dune: Part 2 to the convention. The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit revealed on Twitter, “Due to #SAGstrike actions, Legendary has pulled out of Comic-Con, cancelling a panel that would have brought out cast & footage of DUNE PART 2.”

What to Expect From Dune Part Two

After the critical and commercial success of the original feature fans are very excited for Denis Villeneuve’s interpretation of Frank Herbert’s saga. The first trailer of the movie further fueled the fire by revealing new additions to the cast like Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Florence Pugh. The movie will see the rise of Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides as the messiah. Recently, speaking to Collider, Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Paul’s mother Lady Jessica, shared her excitement revealing,

"I’m smiling so much right now. It's so fucking good. I get emotional talking about it because I love Denny [Villeneuve] and I love Greig [Fraser] and I love the team. But dude, number one is phenomenal and big and grandiose, and then you go close-ups and the imagery and the acting. Yeah, it's all great. It's fucking nothing compared to number two. Number two, it's like a fucking gut punch. It's unreal."

But fans will have to wait a little longer to know more about the upcoming feature. This is a rare occasion but not unheard of when both actors and writers are picketing for their rights some points of contention by both unions are over fair wages, residuals, and use of artificial intelligence. The writers began their strike back in May when WGA and AMPTP failed to reach an agreement over the said issues. Since then, many series and movies were affected but the ones with scripts locked in before the strike, continued production. But now that actors too are on the picket lines, production on many projects like Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part 2, MCU’s Deadpool 3, and Netflix’s The Sandman have halted filming. For when these projects will now be up and running again, time will tell but the halt will certainly delay the release of some fan-favorite projects.

Dune 2 is set for November 3 release date. You can check out the trailer below: