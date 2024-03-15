The Big Picture Sandworms are native to Arrakis and are the source of spice.

The sandworms are sacred to the Fremen, serving as an expression of the will of the gods.

Understanding sandworms is key to grasping the intricate Dune universe.

You can't think about Dune without a giant sandworm coming to mind. The mighty beasts have become so ingrained into the franchise's imaginarium that there are people even showing up to Dune: Part Two screenings in full cosplay riding customized sandworms. That's because they are perhaps the most important and iconic element of Dune and are at the center of everything that happens in the story, either directly or indirectly.

For the Fremen, sandworms are sacred, but for the Empire, they are the source of spice. The Sandworms represent the key to becoming emperor for Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), and for the audience, they're the inspiration behind ugly popcorn buckets. On all those fronts, the sandworms play different roles, and to understand them is to understand the Dune universe itself.

The Mysterious Origins Behind Dune's Sandworms

Although it's located on the edges of the known universe, Arrakis is the most important planet in Dune: It's where the spice melange comes from, and everything depends on its flow, from space travel to power dynamics. The planet itself is ancient and has a mysterious aura that implies there's more to it than just sand and spice, and one of its most mysterious things are the sandworms. Their very behavior doesn't make logical sense to those who aren't in tune with them and the desert, turning the planet into a death trap for whichever great house controls it.

The sandworms may be native to Arrakis by the time Dune takes place, but they aren't originally from Arrakis. In fact, they played a large role in turning the planet into an endless desert. It's said that the first sandworms came from a different, unnamed planet of arid weather, where there were no worms. Instead, they were taken to Arrakis in an earlier evolutive stage as plankton, a long time before human settlements appeared on the planet. Back then, Arrakis had plenty of water, which was consumed by the plankton and, as part of their life cycle, turned them first into sandtrouts (which are the larval stage), and, finally, into worms over the millennia, drying Arrakis up in the process.

Because of this, sandworms were only possible on Arrakis; it's almost like the world itself wanted them to come into existence. Centuries after the events of Dune, during the reign of Paul's son, the God-Emperor Leto II, some sandworms are transported to other planets to try and expand the spice cycle, but it doesn't work.

Sandworms Are the Source of Spice in Arrakis

A planet on the fringe of the universe wouldn't have much value for anyone if it didn't have something worth extracting. Arrakis has spice—a lot of spice, and that's all thanks to the sandworms. Spice is a by-product of their metabolism, directly connected to their life cycle. A sandworm's life span isn't known precisely, but it's estimated to be measured in millennia. This is important because spice is often extracted from their dead bodies underground and can be harvested directly, or instead, become a substance influx into the sand itself.

Spice extraction is a dangerous process for many reasons. It's done by huge harvester machines on the surface, meaning it's exposed to Fremen attacks and requires military personnel for security. The greatest danger, however, are the sandworms themselves. As the harvester moves, it creates vibrations in the ground, of which sandworms are extremely sensitive to. This acts as a call to the beasts and often results in loss of life and equipment. In the first Dune movie, Paul, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), and Doctor Liet-Kynes (Sharon Duncan-Brewster) take part in a rescue mission for the crew of a harvester, and the machine ends up swallowed whole by a sandworm.

Even though it's highly dangerous, this process is vital to the economy of the entire universe. Without it, the Bene Gesserit have their power severely diminished, as they rely on the psychotropic effects of spice for many of their rituals. Even space travel itself would be compromised, as the Spacing Guild Navigators can only guide starships across space by being immersed in tanks with permanent spice influx.

Sandworms Are Sacred to the Fremen

Millennia after the first sandtrouts were taken to Arrakis by forces unknown, the first human settlements started appearing on the desolate planet. These were adepts of the Zensunni religion, which carries elements of Zen Buddhism and Sunni Islam. Combined with the Bene Gesserit's influence, these settlements were eventually united and became the Fremen. They are deeply spiritual and have a strong connection to the desert, as well as to the sandworms, as the makers of spice and dominant species in this ecosystem. In fact, they even have a sacred name for the worms: Shai-Hulud.

To the Fremen, the Shai-Hulud are an expression of the will of the gods themselves. Arrakis is divided into the north and south by a permanent storm along its equator, and only Shai-Hulud can cross it. This is why learning how to summon, tame, and ride a sandworm is such a vital part of becoming a Fremen: it's necessary to travel around. The Fremen first summon Shai-Hulud using a thumper, which creates vibrations in the sand. When the worm is close, the Fremen jump on them from the top of a dune and use their Maker hooks to hold on to the hard scales of the worm's skin. The hooks lift these scales, revealing sensitive skin and nostrils that become irritated by the spice in the sand and air. To avoid that, the worm rolls to the sides to try and cover it, and the rider uses this as a command to the beast to turn and go higher or lower.

The Sandworms' Role in Extracting the Water of Life

Another important part of the Fremen's worship for Shai-Hulud is the Water of Life. This is a substance formed by combining the bile of a dead sandworm with water, which is toxic to them. The result is a deep blue liquid that is deadly to men, but can be taken by women as part of their rituals to become Reverend Mothers of the Bene Gesserit. In Dune: Part Two, the process of extraction is shown when Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) goes to the sacred Fremen grounds to tell the priestess that they must allow Paul to drink it. Several young sandworms are kept in separate pits so that they don't kill each other, and then are taken to a water tank where they are killed in water to have the Water of Life extracted.

The sandworms are essential for the Fremen to keep their dominance over the Arrakis desert, which is what Duke Leto would call "desert power." By being able to ride the worms, they can also use them to attack enemies on a massive scale. The worms can act both as transport and striking vessels, which is seen in the Battle of Arrakeen in Dune: Part Two. The worms easily subdue the Sardaukar outside the Emperor's headquarters, carrying Fremen troops and Fedaykin commandos directly into the city, where the battle is the thickest. In every move they make, sandworms prove to the Dune universe that they are, in fact, more than just worms.

