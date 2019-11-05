A Sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Is Already Being Written

0

It looks like Legendary and Warner Bros. are quietly lining up a sequel to Denis Villeneuve‘s forthcoming Dune adaptation. The news was an integral part of the announcement that Jon Spaihts had been removed as showrunner of HBO Max/Dune spinoff Dune: Sisterhood and moved over to the sequel as the screenwriter.

If The Hollywood Reporter‘s write-up is anything to go by (and I certainly think it is), there seemed to be some friction between Spaihts and Legendary TV, specifically, over the former showrunner’s vision for Sisterhood. Following the spinoff series’ announcement in June, Spaihts had turned in a first draft and outline of the show, which would focus on a group of female characters known as the Bene Gesserit from the world of Dune created by science fiction author Frank Herbert. Apparently, Legendary TV didn’t see eye-to-eye with Spaihts on the direction of Sisterhood, option to remove him and send him back over to the unofficially announced and unscheduled Dune sequel. A new showrunner search is reportedly still underway. Spaihts will maintain his role as an executive producer on Sisterhood.

Spaihts worked with Villeneuve on the screenplay for the new Dune adaptation, which stars Timothée Chalamet as the protagonist Paul Atreides. The Dune story follows Paul, the son of a noble family, who is entrusted to protect and defend one of the most vital elements in the universe, which can only be found on the planet Arrakis. The latest Dune adaptation boasts one of the most star-studded casts coming together in one film slated for 2020. In addition to Chalamet, Dune‘s cast includes (but is not limited to): Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem.

Dune is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2020.