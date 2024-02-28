The Big Picture Dolby Cinema has released a new featurette interview with Denis Villeneuve, diving into the world of Dune: Part Two .

Villeneuve praises the advantages of Dolby Cinema in highlighting subtle dialogue and action sequences in the sequel.

Dune: Part Two follows Paul Atreides on his journey of revenge and self-discovery, featuring a star-studded cast and unpredictable story.

Dune: Part Two is about to hit the big screen, and Collider can exclusively present a new featurette from the highly anticipated sequel. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the movie's arrival at movie theaters, but Dolby Cinema focuses on attention to detail, with Dolby Vision focusing on vivid colors and subtle details, and Dolby Atmos providing an immersive sound experience. Now, audiences can enjoy a unique way of exploring Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) journeyas he is about to confront what fate has in store for him, in an unpredictable story coming straight from the pages of Frank Herbert's literary classic.

The Dolby featurette shows an interview with Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve, talking about the advantages of experiencing the sequel in the Dolby Cinema format. The filmmaker praises how Dolby Cinema can allow audiences to hear subtle dialogue between characters without the audio being lost, while also providing an immersive experience during loud battles and action sequences. Calling the Dune movies his dream project, Villeneuve then mentions how Dolby Cinema highlights the work of Greig Fraser, the director of photography behind Dune: Part Two.

In order to bring Arrakis to the big screen once again, Villeneuve assembled a powerful cast featuring some of the most famous young stars on the planet, including Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. The performers join Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Dune: Part Two, with Paul Atreides taking the next step in his journey. After a delay caused by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Dune: Part Two is ready to premiere on the big screen, bringing audiences back to the unpredictable and violent sands of Arrakis.

What Is 'Dune: Part Two' About?

Close

Dune: Part Two follows Paul Atreides after the death of his father, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), led him down a path where he'll attempt to take down the Emperor (Christopher Walken) and the control he has over multiple worlds. The protagonist will also get to know Chani better, after the pair interacted briefly during the events of the first movie. With the fate of the universe on the line, Paul will develop his unusual abilities while attempting to figure out what the visions he keeps having about the future mean to him and to the people around him.

You can check out the new featurette exclusively presented by Collider below, before Dune: Part Two premieres in theaters on March 1:

Find Tickets Now