The Big Picture Florence Pugh's portrayal of Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two is "amazing" and she brings "steeliness" and "fierceness" to the role, according to Timothée Chalamet.

Princess Irulan will have a larger presence in the second film, marking her ultimate fate with Paul Atreides.

There may be more in store for Princess Irulan in future adaptations of the Dune series, including the possibility of Pugh reprising her role and a spin-off television series titled Dune: Prophecy.

Fans can soon step back into the deserts of Arrakis as the long-awaited release of Dune: Part Two is now only a few weeks away. With the epic conclusion to director Denis Villeneuve’s two-part adaptation of the classic novel quickly approaching, the film’s official X (formerly Twitter) account has revealed a brand-new featurette highlighting Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan.

“Florence Pugh is amazing in this movie,” says Timothée Chalamet, who plays Paul Atreides. “She brought steeliness, a fierceness.” Pugh stars in the movie as Princess Irulan, daughter to the Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken), and can be seen awaiting the imminent arrival of Paul and the Fremen. Additionally, the featurette also showcases new footage from the film, such as a scene between Irulan and her father discussing what to do with Paul, who is now fighting alongside the Fremen on a path of revenge against those who murdered his father.

While Princess Irulan has a small overarching presence in the original novel, with her writings serving as the epigraph for each chapter, she, alongside the Emperor, was notably absent in the first film. However, given what has been revealed so far from the upcoming installment’s marketing material, she will likely have a much bigger presence this time around before sealing her ultimate fate with Paul. And with a talented actor set to play her, she could become a fan favorite when the movie hits the big screen this March.

There May Be More in Store For Princess Irulan in the Future

Image via Warner Bros.

In the original series by Frank Herbert, Princess Irulan has a larger role in the follow-up novels to Dune. It remains unknown if Pugh is set to reprise her role as the character in the near future, but Villeneuve has previously stated that he intends to adapt Dune Messiah, with its script already being almost completed. Additionally, a spin-off television series titled Dune: Prophecy is also on the way and is expected to debut exclusively on Max sometime later this year following an onslaught of production delays. What was once seen as a near-impossible story to adapt, the Dune Universe has certainly come a long way in recent years, and it looks like the momentum won’t be slowing down anytime soon with the aforementioned projects in the works. Until then, fans can experience more epic sci-fi action when Dune: Part Two launches in theaters.

Dune: Part Two debuts exclusively in theaters and other premium formats on March 1. Check out the official featurette from the upcoming film below.