The Big Picture An extended sneak peek from Dune: Part Two features Timothée Chalamet riding a sandworm in all its jaw-dropping glory.

Director Denis Villeneuve can fully explore the rich universe of Arrakis, utilizing the epic scope of the franchise now that the world has been established.

The second installment will conclude the two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's original novel, promising an even more epic cinematic journey with epic battle scenes.

Fans can soon return to their favorite epic science fiction universe as the release of Dune: Part Two is quickly approaching. As they eagerly await the arrival of the latest installment of the franchise, an extended sneak peek has been revealed via the official Fandango X (Twitter) account, featuring Paul Atreides in one of the original story’s most iconic moments.

The footage features an extended scene of Paul, played by Timothée Chalamet, finally riding on one of the giant sandworms from the deserts of Arrakis, cheered on by the Fremen. The clip effectively showcases the epic scope of the scene, with the size of the sandworm shown in its full jaw-dropping glory. While the creatures made their appearance in the first film, audiences only got a small glimpse of them, with the movie serving more as a setup for the franchise itself. However, with the world of Arrakis now established, director Denis Villeneuve can fully utilize the rich universe of the story.

Additionally, the sneak peek also does a good job of establishing Paul’s relationship with the Fremen, especially Chani (Zendaya) and Stilgar (Javier Bardem). The characters can be seen serving as mentors to Paul as he fulfills his destiny as Muad'Dib on a path of revenge against the imperial conspirators who murdered his father. Similar to the sandworms, the Fremen only played a small role in the last installment, serving as the endpoint for Paul's journey in Dune: Part One. But that was only the first step in an epic journey that will lead Paul into a terrible future that only he can foresee. What is the fate of Arrakis? Those who haven’t read the book will find out when the film opens on the big screen this March.

‘Dune: Part Two’ Will Serve as the Conclusion to the Latest Adaptation of the Book

It’s been over two years since the release of the first Dune film, which opened to critical acclaim and box office success. And it looks like the next installment is shaping up to be an even bigger entry in the franchise with more epic battle scenes while serving as the conclusion to the two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s original novel. Given what has been shown so far, bolstered by Villeneuve’s track record, fans are likely in for an epic cinematic journey that demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

Dune: Part Two debuts exclusively in theaters and other premium formats on March 1. Check out the official extended clip from the film below.

