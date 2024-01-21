The Big Picture Timothée Chalamet is excited to reprise his role as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two, as he continues his journey to save Arrakis.

Chalamet's character will be wrestling with his destiny and carrying the weight of his new role as leader.

The sequel introduces new characters portrayed by acclaimed performers, including Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

A new sneak peek from Dune: Part Two shows Timothée Chalamet excited to return to his role of Paul Atreides, the lead of the franchise based on Frank Herbert's novels. A couple of years after this iteration of the character was introduced on the big screen, Chalamet is ready to continue Paul's journey as he tries to save the future of Arrakis. The powerful hero won't be alone for the ride as Chani (Zendaya) will be by his side when it's time to fight against the forces of evil who will attempt to kill Paul and everyone who believes in his cause.

The sneak peek shows some behind-the-scenes footage featuring Chalamet on the set of Denis Villeneuve's sequel, with the Wonka actor having fun between takes. Chalamet also explains that when audiences are reunited with Paul once Dune: Part Two premieres in theaters, the character will be wrestling with his destiny. Zendaya adds that Paul will carry a lot of weight on his shoulders due to his new role as leader before Florence Pugh, who joins the franchise in the role of Princess Irulan, briefly talks about how much she enjoyed working with Chalamet.

Dune: Part Two will follow Paul after his father, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), was killed in the first movie, launching Chalamet's character into the biggest conflict of his life. With the help of Chani and the Fremen, Atreides will look to claim his revenge against the Emperor's (Christopher Walken) forces. At the same time, Paul will attempt to understand the visions that appear in his head constantly, teasing a future that could change his life forever. But before he can get to that, new antagonists will try to prevent Paul from becoming more powerful.

The New Faces of 'Dune: Part Two'

Close

After the first Dune movie featured a star-studded cast that included Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Josh Brolin, the sequel will continue to introduce characters portrayed by acclaimed performers. Not only will Pugh play Princess Irulan, the Emperor's daughter, but Austin Butler will also join the franchise as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. The young warrior is Baron Vladimir Harkonnen's (Stellan Skarsgård) nephew and the planned successor of the House of Harkonnen. Additionally, Tim Blake Nelson has joined the sequel in an undisclosed role.

You can check out the new look at Dune: Part Two below, before the sequel premieres in theaters in the United States on March 1: