Director Denis Villeneuve made a huge fan out of Steven Spielberg with the release of his wildly successful sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two. The Oscar winner joined the chorus of critics and audiences praising the sequel on the latest episode of the DGA's Director's Cut podcast in which he sat down with Villeneuve for a conversation about the creation of the film. During the interview, Spielberg went as far as telling him, "You have made one of the most brilliant science-fiction films I’ve ever seen," and compared him to all-time greats like Stanley Kubrick, George Lucas, and James Cameron.

Spielberg's highest praise came for the presentation of Arrakis and how Paul Atreides's quest for vengeance against House Harkonnen fits into this sweeping sci-fi world. "This is truly a visual epic, and it’s also filled with deeply, deeply drawn characters,” he told the director. “Yet the dialogue is very sparse when you look at it proportionately to the running time of the film. It’s such cinema. The shots are so painterly, yet there’s not an angle or single setup that’s pretentious." This all comes from the mind behind classics of the genre like E.T. the Extraterrestrial and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, both Oscar-winning titles for their effects and cinematography. Villeneuve and his crew went to great lengths to ensure the world envisioned in Frank Herbert's novel felt real, even filming in the harsh desert at very specific times of the day for accuracy.

At the very beginning of their conversation, Spielberg gave arguably his highest praise, placing Villeneuve among a pantheon of "builders of worlds" that includes some of the most decorated filmmakers in history:

"Let me start by saying there are filmmakers who are the builders of worlds. It’s not a long list and we know who a lot of them are. Starting with [Georges] Méliès and Disney and Kubrick, George Lucas. Ray Harryhausen I include in that list. Fellini built his own worlds. Tim Burton. Obviously Wes Anderson, Peter Jackson, James Cameron, Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott, Guillermo del Toro. The list goes on but it’s not that long of a list, and I deeply, fervently believe that you are one of its newest members."

Steven Spielberg Was a Big Fan of 'Dune: Part 2's Sandworms

One of the most important aspects of the Dune films for Villeneuve to get right on screen was the giant sandworms, some of the books' most memorable iconography. He told Collider's Steve Weintraub in a recent interview that Paul riding upon a worm was both one of his favorite and one of the most challenging scenes to work out with Oscar-winning cinematographer Greig Fraser when filming, especially since the book gave little description of how such a feat was accomplished. It's since become a standout moment in Part Two, as the team worked out how the Fremen actually ride the colossal beasts and how to make it appear as perilous as possible for Paul. Spielberg agreed that it was a marvel to behold and dug deep into how the worms feel natural in the context of the story:

"This is a desert-loving story, but for such a desert-loving film there is such a yearning for water in this movie. For all the sand you have in this film, it’s really about water. The sacred waters that are yearning for green meadows and the blue water of life. You film the desert to resemble an ocean, a sea. The sandworms were like sea serpents. And that scene surfing the sandworms is one of the greatest things I have ever seen. Ever! But you made the desert look like a liquid."

Dune: Part Two has been a box office juggernaut since its release, scoring over $574 million USD to date globally while also breaking into IMAX's top 10 highest-grossing films of all time. The success has helped power Villeneuve's Dune franchise to over $1 billion USD overall. Both films have also featured a star-studded cast led by Timothée Chalamet alongside the returning Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem with newcomers Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and a cameo by Anya Taylor-Joy among others. Next on the docket for Villeneuve in this universe would be Dune: Messiah to cap off the trilogy, but that's a project the director wants to take his time with.

Dune: Part Two is currently in theaters. Check out the full episode of The Director's Cut featuring Villeneuve and Spielberg here.

