'Dune: Part 2' will also see Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides have to choose between the love of his life and the fate of the universe.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment have confirmed that Dune: Part Two has begun production. With the announcement of the official cast list and the filming locations, the release also provided a taste of what we can expect from the story of the upcoming follow-up to the 2021 six-time Academy Award-winning film by providing a synopsis of the movie.

Dune: Part Two will pick up where the first film left off and continue the adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 acclaimed novel. The synopsis tells us that Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) joins up with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen, setting out on a path of vengeance against those who destroyed his family. With Atreides having foreseen a terrible future being on the horizon, he will do everything in his power to prevent it. You can find the full official synopsis for the upcoming film down below:

This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

In addition to Chalamet and Zendaya, the all-star ensemble cast of the sequel consists Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stephen McKinley Henderson. Austin Butler joins the cast of the film as the notorious Feyd Rautha with Christopher Walken set to portray the Emperor. Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub round out the extensive ensemble cast.

Image via Warner Bros

RELATED: 'Dune' Nabs Coveted Top Prize at American Society of Cinematographers Awards

Oscar-nominated director Denis Villeneuve once again sits in the director's chair, following up on his work done in Dune: Part One. He will be directing from a screenplay co-written by himself and Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel. Villeneuve also serves as a producer on the project alongside Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, and Patrick McCormick. The executive producers on the project are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein, and John Harrison. In addition, Kevin J. Anderson serves as creative consultant.

Once again, Villeneuve is collaborating with Oscar-winning director of photography Greig Fraser, three-time Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West, and Oscar-nominated make-up, hair, and prosthetic designer, Donald Mowat. Hans Zimmer, who won an Oscar for his work on Dune: Part One, is also returning to score the sequel. Villeneuve is also teaming up once again with Oscar-winning production designer Patrice Vermette, Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker, three-time Oscar-winning visual effects' supervisor Paul Lambert, and Oscar-winning special effects' supervisor Gerd Nefzer.

The first Dune film was a major success, with it winning many awards and even being nominated for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2022 Oscars. Oscars that the film did win include Best Sound, Best Achievement in Visual Effects, Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Best Achievement in Production Design, and Best Achievement in Cinematography, among other awards from other events such as the BAFTA Awards, SAG Awards, and American Society of Cinematographers, among others.

Dune: Part Two is being filmed on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy. The film is currently scheduled to release worldwide on November 17, 2023.

Check out the trailer for the first Dune film below: