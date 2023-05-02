It won't be too long before fans get to return to the world of Arrakis as Dune: Part Two is set to be released in theaters this fall. In celebration of the film's first trailer, which is set to debut tomorrow, the official Dune Twitter account has revealed a brief teaser featuring one of the novel's most pivotal scenes coming to life on the big screen.

The teaser features the first new footage of the film with a brief scene of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) echoing moments from the previous movie as he is depicted using a thumper to lure a giant sandworm, which the Fremen use to ride across the harsh deserts of Arrakis. In line with what to expect from a teaser, the footage abruptly cuts right before the sandworm appears, leaving a hunger for more footage. Whether the new trailer will fully reveal Shai-Hulud in all its glory is a mystery for now, but all speculation of what to expect be revealed tomorrow when the first official trailer launches.

However, the first new footage is only some of what the teaser has revealed. In addition to the reveal that a brand-new trailer is set to debut tomorrow, the teaser also features the first fully-faced appearance of Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, who will serve as Paul's rival in the film. Additional details on the film remain scarce for now, but with a new trailer set to launch tomorrow, fans can soon get a better look at the epic continuation of the classic science fiction novel.

Image via Warner Bros

Frank Herbert's Classic Sci-Fi Universe Comes to Life With a New Franchise

Based on the classic novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune: Part Two will serve as a bookend to the two-part film adaptation. With the first film achieving critical acclaim and box office success, despite COVID-19 restrictions and streaming availability, it comes as no surprise that a sequel would be spearheaded to production.

Alongside the release of the latest installment of the franchise, the Dune universe will be expanding to the realm of television with the release of Dune: The Sisterhood, a television series that will focus on the origins of the Bene Gesserit order and will be set 10,000 years before the events of the first film. It remains to be seen when the series is set to hit the small screen, especially with production currently on hiatus following the exit of director Johan Renck and Shirley Henderson. However, with a new film set to be released this year, fans still have much to look forward to as the classic science fiction masterpiece comes to life.

Dune: Part Two is set to be released in theaters on November 3. Check out the teaser for the upcoming film below, and be sure to stay tuned for further updates.