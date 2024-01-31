The Big Picture Dune: Part Two will feature an intense fight scene between Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha that will determine the fate of Arrakis.

The teaser highlights the epic scale of Paul's war against the imperial forces and showcases an epic battle scene between the Fremen and Sardaukar soldiers.

The return of Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck adds to the excitement, and director Denis Villeneuve's passion for the source material ensures a bright future for the Dune Universe.

A war is soon coming to Arrakis as the release of Dune: Part Two is just around the corner. With anticipation for the latest chapter in the epic science fiction franchise almost here, a brand-new teaser has been revealed via the official Fandango X account, showcasing an onslaught of desert power and action.

The teaser features an extended fight scene between Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler) in what will decide the ultimate fate of Arrakis. Set directly after the events of the first film, Dune: Part Two will center on Paul, now united with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen, on a path of revenge against the conspirators who murdered his father. The teaser perfectly emphasizes the epic scale of Paul’s war against the imperial forces at play, ending with an epic battle scene between Fremen and Sardaukar soldiers. With sandworms seen charging at full speed, it looks like fans are in for the ultimate sci-fi epic of the year.

In addition to the new action-packed footage, the teaser also shows the return of Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, who was last seen in the first film holding off Harkonnen and Sardaukar soldiers during the invasion of Arrakis. Now reunited with Paul, the character is depicted completely awestruck, witnessing the sheer spectacle of the film’s epic battle scenes, which will likely reflect how fans will react to the scale of the upcoming installment.

What to Expect From ‘Dune: Part Two’

What was once seen as an unfilmable book series, it looks like Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking science fiction universe has finally found its home on the big screen, thanks in part to director Denis Villeneuve’s passion for the source material. Serving as a followup to the first film, Dune: Part Two will bookend the two-part adaptation of the original novel. However, there is still more in store as Villeneuve has previously stated that he plans to adapt Dune Messiah, the second novel of the original series, with a script already nearly complete. No word yet on when to expect the movie, and if other books, such as Children of Dune and God Emperor of Dune, will get their chance to be seen on the big screen one day. But with anticipation continuing to build among a new generation of fans, it looks like the Dune Universe is here to stay with a bright future in store,

Dune: Part Two debuts exclusively in theaters and other premium formats on March 1. Check out the official teaser for the upcoming film below.