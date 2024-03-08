The Big Picture Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two makes significant changes to the canon, emphasizing the dangers of political movements led by autocratic leaders.

Changes in the film highlight Paul Atreides' thirst for revenge and lead to more overt themes of vengeance.

The adaptation differs from the book, but still effectively portrays the consequences of individual revenge and critiques of autocratic leaders.

Dune: Part Two is currently dominating the global box office and accruing widespread critical acclaim. But while this has solidified Denis Villeneuve’s two-film version as the most commercially successful Dune adaptation by far, the new film does make some significant changes to the established Dune canon, which in turn makes it somewhat controversial for loyal fans of Frank Herbert’s famed novel. However, while the merits of some of these changes can be debated, others clearly work in conjunction with the rest of Villeneuve’s film to make one of the story's main thematic arguments clearer than it is in the novel.

Herbert himself was always clear that one of his main intentions was for Dune to show the dangers of political movements headed by singular, autocratic leaders, especially when such movements are intertwined with religious ideas. Herbert viewed his protagonist, Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet in Villeneuve’s films, as a ruthless figure who takes advantage of the Fremen’s religious beliefs to get revenge for his family, despite knowing his leadership of the desert-dwelling warriors will lead to chaos and death on tremendous scales spreading throughout the universe. However, he felt many readers misinterpreted the book and still viewed Paul as a heroic character to be praised, leading him to write the sequel, Dune Messiah, in which the grave consequences of his leadership are made clearer. Villeneuve, who tentatively plans to eventually helm a third Dune film adapting Messiah, clearly shaped his film with this in mind, as changes made to the story, some small, others significant, result in Part Two’s criticism of Paul and themes of vengeance being more overt.

What Is 'Dune' About?

The extremely condensed version of Dune’s complex plot is this: Paul is the son of Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), a Duke of an intergalactic empire. Their family is ordered by Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV (Christopher Walken) to take control of the desert planet Arrakis—also known as Dune—from their rivals, the Harkonnens. But soon after they arrive, this is revealed to be a trap, with Harkonnen and Imperial forces collaborating in an attempt to wipe them out because of the Emperor and Baron Vladimir Harkonnen’s (Stellan Skarsgård) jealousy of Leto. As Leto and most of the rest of their family are slaughtered, Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), who is a member of the intergalactic order of witches known as the Bene Gesserit, escape into the desert and are given sanctuary with the Fremen, Arrakis’ indigenous people.

The Fremen have been indoctrinated with religious beliefs created by Bene Gesserit missionaries and consequently view Paul as a prophesied messiah known as “the Lisan al Gaib”. Paul, whose superhuman ability to see future timelines is enhanced by constant exposure to spice, a valuable mineral native only to Arrakis, eventually takes advantage of the Fremen’s conditioning, leading them in a war against the Harkonnens and Imperial forces, at the end of which he names himself Emperor, even though he knows in all different timelines the Fremen’s fanatical worship of him leads them to go on a genocidal mission of conquest throughout the universe.

Paul Atreides Is Not a Hero

In both the novel and Villeneuve’s films, Paul is initially reluctant to lead the Fremen, but there are several differences in how the written and filmed versions of the character are portrayed that result in his story being interpreted differently by readers and viewers. There are plenty of passages in the novel showing Paul’s hatred of the Harkonnens and the Emperor and desire for revenge against them, but there are many more in which he internally struggles with his prescient knowledge, hoping to prevent the terrible violence he sees the future Fremen committing in his name.

There is a point in which he realizes that, unless he immediately kills all his current companions, Jessica, and himself, a Holy War of some kind is inevitable, after which he works to guide events toward the least destructive future. But before that, the reader can’t help but wonder why he doesn’t simply separate from the Fremen, and even after the point of no return, it seems worth trying, even if doing so ultimately proves futile. Villeneuve and company make it more apparent that the reason he won’t try this tactic for changing the future is that he wants the revenge the Fremen can get him and prioritizes that desire over his knowledge of the horrific consequences.

Themes of Revenge Are Clearer in 'Dune: Part Two'

This theme is expressed clearly at the beginning of the film when Jessica tells Paul that his father doesn’t believe in revenge, to which he coldly replies that he does, and it remains apparent throughout the nearly three-hour runtime. In the film, Paul is arguably even more reluctant to embrace his deified position with the Fremen. For a long time, he is content simply to be accepted into their society and serve as a regular soldier in their common fight against Arrakis’ oppressors. It’s implied that he instructs the Fremen in some of the special skills he’s learned from Jessica and his elite Atreides military instructors to make them more effective fighters, but he does not take up a leadership role until much later in the film. Religious Fremen like Stilgar (Javier Bardem) quickly begin giving him special treatment and adoration anyway, but Paul remains noticeably uncomfortable with this and clashes with Jessica, criticizing the exploitative Bene Gesserit tactics that have put him in this position.

The order of and motivations for events later in the story are also changed in ways that make the theme of vengeance more prominent in the film. In both versions, Paul eventually seems to put his reluctance aside, asserting his power over the Fremen in a speech in which he refuses to kill Stilgar to take his place, as is tradition, and declares himself to truly be both the Lisan al Gaib and the Duke of Arrakis. From this point on in the film, Chalamet’s performance becomes increasingly cold and frightening, signifying how the character has lost most of the moral high ground he had over the Emperor and company by exploiting the Fremen and his Imperial privileges. In the book, he subsequently drinks the Water of Life, a poisonous liquid produced by Arrakis’ indigenous sandworms, and his body is able to transform it into a non-poisonous state, just as Jessica and other women in her position as Reverend Mother do, seemingly confirming that he is the Kwisatz Haderach, the male messiah the Bene Gesserit have worked for centuries to produce through selective breeding.

Drinking the Water drastically increases his prescience, after which he leads the Fremen in the final battle against the Harkonnens and Imperials. However, in a crucial change from the written canon, the film has both of these events occur after the Harkonnens successfully carry out a devastating attack on Sietch Tabr, one of the Fremen’s hidden communities. Chalamet’s heartbroken expressions in the scenes immediately following the attack make it appear as though the tragedy is what ultimately motivates him to take up his messianic guise and drink the Water. Like the protagonists of many other war movies, he justifies his own morally questionable actions as retaliation for enemy atrocities. In the novel, there is a similar strike on Tabr, that results in the death of Paul and his Fremen lover Chani’s (Zendaya) firstborn son, who doesn’t exist in the film, but the attack doesn’t occur until after both Paul’s speech and his drinking of the Water, making his motivations for both choices more ambiguous.

Villeneuve continues to make changes in the film’s finale that further emphasize Paul’s mission of revenge. In the book, it is Paul’s sister, Alia—who has intelligence far beyond her two years due to Jessica drinking the Water when she was pregnant with her—who ultimately kills the Baron. Although a young adult Alia, played by Anya Taylor-Joy is shown in one of Paul’s visions, the film does not include a two-year time jump from the book, so Jessica is still pregnant by its end and Paul subsequently kills the Baron himself. Many book fans love the scene of Alia killing him because of how unusual it is, but Paul doing so is more intuitive and thematically direct, and the filmed scene still conveys the ultimately pathetic nature of the Baron, so it’s hard to be too critical of the change.

There are more drastic changes to Chani’s ending, which serve as the final exclamation points to the film’s criticism of Paul. In the book, Chani is certainly not happy to learn Paul plans to marry Shaddam’s daughter, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), to solidify his standing as Emperor, but ultimately accepts the choice as a necessity for Paul and the Fremen’s cause, and is reassured by his and Jessica’s promises that he will only ever truly love her. Zendaya’s version of the character instead storms out of the building where Paul had his final confrontation with Shaddam and the film ends with images of her preparing to ride a sandworm away. Throughout the film, Chani is vocally critical of the Lisan al Gaib prophecy, seeing it as the manipulative Bene Gesserit propaganda it is, and in the final scene she is seemingly equally upset, if not more, about Paul’s manipulation of her people, as she is about the complication to their romantic future. The changes to her character make it easy for the viewer to align their feelings with hers, in which case they end the film mostly disgusted with Paul.

The Dune Book and Movies Are Different but Equally Powerful Stories

Image via Warner Bros.

Dune is an immensely complex story that addresses several other important themes in addition to its criticism of revenge, and Villeneuve’s changes make some of these points less powerful, so it’s understandable why fans of the book may have mixed feelings about the new film. But it’s hard to deny that these modifications also make the idea of Paul’s victory ultimately being a harmful example of individual revenge leading to universal destruction more convincing and the resulting criticism of autocratic, deified leaders more effective.

