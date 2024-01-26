The Big Picture Tickets for Dune: Part Two are now on sale for its release on March 1st, two weeks earlier than originally scheduled.

Calling all passengers, your return trip to Arrakis is now officially pre-boarding. Tickets for Denis Villeneuve's epic sequel Dune: Part Two have gone on sale ahead of its release on March 1st. The film was originally scheduled to be released on March 15, but was pushed up by two weeks. In the sequel to the 2021 film, the epic story continues with the aftermath of House Harkonnen's malicious seizure of the spice-laden planet Arrakis from House Atreides.

Following the assassination of Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), his widow, Lady Jessica (played by Rebecca Ferguson), and their son, Paul (Timothée Chalamet), find themselves banished to the harsh desert. There, they seek to establish a new existence among the indigenous Fremen. Under the mentorship of the Fremen leader Stilgar (Javier Bardem), Paul embarks on a journey of transformation to fulfill the Fremen's prophesied role of the Muad'Dib. This path reunites him with his presumed-lost ally, Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), and strengthens his bond with the Fremen warrior Chani, portrayed by Zendaya.

However, their adversaries, the Harkonnens, remain a formidable obstacle. Led by the repugnant Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and his merciless nephew Rabban (Dave Bautista), their dominance continues to loom. The sequel introduces new key characters, including the sadistic Harkonnen assassin Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler), the galactic emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken), and his daughter, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh). The story centers on Paul's attempts to fulfill his destiny, confront and eradicate the Harkonnen menace, and ultimately reclaim control of Arrakis, despite the overwhelming challenges posed by his powerful enemies.

How Long is 'Dune: Part Two'?

Last month, Collider was able to confirm that Dune: Part Two would clock in at 166 minutes, which is 11 minutes longer than its predecessor. That also gives it the honor of being VIlleneuve's longest film to date. A special preview of the film will accompany the re-release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which will open for one week in the run-up to Part Two's release. Part One had a special engagement for one night only at IMAX theaters on January 24th in advance of the re-release.

Dune: Part Two premieres in cinemas on March 1.

