Director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two is among the most highly anticipated projects coming out next year. After the commercial and critical success of Part One, the sequel began filming in June earlier this year. The cast of the movie keeps dishing out tidbits from the scenic locations to keep the fans engaged and the latest in line is lead actor Timothée Chalamet.

The actor took to Instagram and released a new picture where he’s seen wearing a very interesting hoodie. Chalamet is standing with his back towards us wearing a dark teal-colored hoodie that has a 3D skeleton print on it. While fans often try to find any Easter egg or notable points about production in pictures like these, the new image gives none.

The success of Dune, which bagged ten Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Screenplay, and won 6, was mostly attributed to its director Villeneuve. He did a fantastic job of introducing new and old fans alike to the mystical world of author Frank Herbert. The movie was mostly centered on the House Atreides, and its heir Paul. With Part Two, the director now wants to bring out more of Herbert's world by exploring new locations and cultures within the Dune universe. In a previous interview, the director revealed that he made a decision “very early on was that this first part would be more about Paul Atreides and the Bene Gesserit, and his experience of being in contact for the first time with a different culture. Second part, there will be much more Harkonnen stuff.”

Chalamet has had a busy year between shooting Dune: Part Two, Wonka, and promoting his latest teenage cannibal love story Bones and All. His career trajectory is unrivaled given in a young career he’s been a part of numerous Academy-nominated movies. In the upcoming feature, he co-stars alongside Zendaya as Chani with Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen, and Dave Bautista as The Beast.

The returning star cast includes Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck and Stephen McKinley as Thufir Hawat. Joining the cast for Dune: Part Two are Elvis star Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Souheila Yacoub as warrior Shishakli.

Dune: Part Two is set to be released in theaters on November 2, 2023. Check out the new image from Chalamet’s Instagram below: