Our latest look at our return to Arrakis has just dropped as we were treated to a brand new trailer for Denis Villeneuve's upcoming sci-fi epic, Dune: Part Two, which will debut in theatres on March 1, 2024. The returning cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Newcomers to the franchise include Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Souheila Yacoubas Shishakli.

“This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family,” reads the synopsis provided by Warner Bros. and Legendary. “Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

The trailer shows more of Paul as he adjusts to his new life in the desert of Arrakis with Chani and the Fremen while being haunted by dreams and visions hinting at his fated and prophesized future. We also get tantalizing teases of Walken's Emperor Shaddam and a terrifying close-up of Butler's "psychotic" Feyd-Rautha. And of course, would it even be Dune without some epic wide shots of the gargantuan sandworms that populate Arrakis? The scale of Dune: Part Two is off the charts, and Villeneuve appears to have outdone himself.

How Long is 'Dune: Part Two'?

Yesterday, it was revealed that the running time for Dune: Part Two would exceed that of its predecessor, and in doing so, become Villeneuve's longest film to date. Collider was able to confirm via Warner Bros. and Legendary that Dune: Part Two will have a runtime of 166 minutes, news which will obviously delight fans of the series.

When Will 'Dune: Part Two' Be Released?

Originally, Dune: Part Two was slated for a November release this year. However, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike preventing actors from promoting the film, its release was rescheduled to March 15, 2024. This decision was made to ensure that the film's stars could actively participate in the promotional efforts leading up to its release, a critical factor in the movie's potential success. Although it's not as soon as we had hoped, once the strikes concluded, it was confirmed that the film's release date would be moved up to March 1.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Dune: Part 2 as the release date approaches and check out the new trailer below.