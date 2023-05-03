It's time to return to the dunes of Arrakis, as Warner Bros. has just released a stunning first-look trailer at the highly-anticipated Dune: Part Two. The epic tease featured first looks at Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan, and Austin Butler's terrifying Feyd-Reutha Harkonnen, as well as giving us a glimpse of the pivotal moment of the film—Timothée Chalamet riding a gigantic sandworm.

Chalamet reprises his role as Paul Atreides, while Rebecca Ferguson returns as his mother, Jessica Atreides, both of whom are on the run following the death of the Atreides patriarch, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac). Josh Brolin joins them as Gurney Halleck, Paul's teacher, and bodyguard growing up, who is sworn to protect House Atreides, while Zendaya sees her role as Chani, a member of the Fremen tribe, significantly beefed up following what amounted to a cameo in the previous film.

Also returning are Stellan Skarsgård as the decrepit and evil Baron Harkonnen, and Dave Bautista’s Glossu Rabban, one of House Harkonnen's military leaders. Other cast members include Javier Bardem as the Fremen leader Stilgar, Charlotte Rampling as Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother Mohiam, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat.

Image via Warner Bros.

Speaking at last week's CinemaCon, Zendaya said of Chani: She’s not just in dreams this time. I only got a small time to find out who she was [in Part One]. These are still two young people who are trying to grow up, fall in love and leave, being a warrior for your people." Speaking on the sequel, Villeneuve noted:

“Part Two is an epic war movie, much more dense. We visited Arrakis. We visit new locations; everything is new in the film. In the first movie, we shot 40% in IMAX — this time it’s full IMAX."

Where Did We Leave Dune?

Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the prince of Arrakis whose family was betrayed, and whose future as a great leader was prophesized by the Bene Gesserit, the secretive matriarchal order with superhuman abilities, had been reduced to nothing following the murder of his family and the destruction of his house by the rival family, House Harkonnen. Throughout the events of Dune, Paul had been haunted by visions of the beautiful Chani (Zendaya), a woman with sparking blue eyes, before encountering her in the barren sands of the desert and, after winning a duel, being welcomed into her tribe of warriors and survivors known as the Fremen.

Dune: Part Two is due for release in cinemas worldwide on November 3. You can check out the jaw-dropping first trailer for the return to Arrakis down below: